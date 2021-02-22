[WATCH] Jude Law on ‘The Nest’ & His Career Arc – From the Actor’s Side – Deadline





Jude Law recently discussed cinema in the Covid era as production continued in England on the third Fantastic beasts film in which he again plays Albus Dumbledore. In fact, since we spoke it has been closed again due to a case of Covid on set, but it’s almost done. As an actor who has appeared in a number of large-scale films like this Warner Bros franchise, Marvel’s Captain Marvel, the Sherlock holmes franchise and more, Law tells me that he likes to smash his plans, to go back and forth between giant films and small independent films, like his last The nest, which has drawn both him and his co-star Carrie Coon to buzz as a couple whose marriage begins to fall apart when he moves the family from New York to his native London. Both give amazing performances here, and as I say in today’s edition of my Deadline The Actor’s Side video series, this is possibly the best act that has ever been on screen, or at least nearby. Our conversation covers many facets of his career which has included a large number of important films from the start, including a groundbreaking Oscar nominated turning point as Dickie Greenleaf in Anthony Minghella. The talented Mr. Ripley, followed by another Oscar nominated role in Minghella Cold mountain. Law tells me about the late director’s unique influence on his career, working on his first mini-series The young pope and The new pope with Paolo Sorrentino, balancing his choices now that he’s older and wiser, the emergence of new platforms for adventurous adult cinema like The nest, and more. To watch our conversation and that Jude Law gives us his On the actor side of everything, click on the video above.







