Hollywood studios and top guilds ask President Biden for help





12:02 p.m. PST 02/22/2021



by



Pamela mcclintock



"For much of 2020 until today, significant parts of the industry have closed their doors. The pandemic has endangered approximately 465,000 film and television jobs in the United States," reads a letter to the new commander-in-chief.

A coalition of Hollywood studios and entertainment guilds sent a letter to newly installed President Joe Biden outlining what his administration can do to help the entertainment industry recover from the COVID-19 crisis. “First and foremost, we support efforts to help the United States overcome the challenges of COVID-19. For much of 2020 until today, significant parts of the industry have been shut down. The pandemic has endangered about 465,000 film and television jobs in the United States. Read the letter signed by the Motion Picture Association, DGA, SAG-AFTRA, IATSE, IFTA and AFL-CIO (DPE). “Production will not return to normal levels until the country gets over the COVID crisis,” they told Biden. “We are ready to partner with you and Congress on a comprehensive political agenda to ensure the entertainment industry recovers and delivers more film, TV and streaming content that audiences around the world love. The letter pointed out that the entertainment industry is not all glitter and red carpets, and that the vast majority of jobs supported across the United States span a range of skills and occupations, helping 320,000 businesses in the cities and small towns across the country and pay more than $ 188 billion in salaries per year. To boot, American films and television generate $ 17 billion in international sales. Hollywood has called on the Biden administration to advance a strong copyright policy that clamps down on illegal piracy operations, a problem that has worsened during the pandemic. Incentives for production is another priority, as Hollywood production will depend on policies that ensure the United States provides a globally competitive production environment, including with fiscal, trade, and labor policies. insurance. Open positions in the White House, the Department of Justice, the Commerce Department, the Office of the United States Trade Representative, and key law enforcement agencies are also critical for the future. “We hope you make it clear that these appointees will ensure that the federal government prioritizes copyright and the US creative sector when developing and enforcing policies that affect us,” said the letter. “The Biden administration and the 117th Congress will have many goals and priorities to maintain and a legacy to build,” the letter concludes.







