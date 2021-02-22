Review: Alice Cooper loses her sanity in Detroit Rock City | Entertainment









By WAYNE PARRY Associated Press

Alice Cooper, Stories from Detroit (earMUSIC) Who says you can’t go home? Alice Cooper, one of Detroit’s most famous sons, does so on the new album Detroit Stories, producing a masterpiece of classic rock, soul and R&B in homage to the city that produced it. Cooper does this with the help of members of legendary Detroit rock groups including MC5, Grand Funk, and the Detroit Wheels. Go Man Go is a full speed song car chase about a parolee and his girlfriend who just doesn’t know when to stop. It’s one of the best tracks on the album. I Hate You features members of Alice Cooper’s original band swapping insults in a song that has elements of Devo and The Sex Pistols layered over its hard rock foundation, and Detroit City 2021 names Detroit rock legends, including including Bob Seger, Ted Nugent, Iggy Pop and Suzi Quatro. Cooper sounds exactly like Jim Morrison on Wonderful World, and he gives voice to millions of fans who don’t care about politics, lifestyle, or their favorite singer’s opinions on world events on Shut Up and Rock. It’s not often when backup singers steal the show, but it does happen with glorious results on $ 1,000 High Heel Shoes, a funky song about a near-broke man whose entire girlfriend’s wardrobe stems from. consists of the aforementioned shoes and a small dog collar. Members of the ’70s disco group Sister Sledge deliver backing vocals that surpass Cooper, and the Motor City Horns deliver the classic soul sound of countless hit Motown singles. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Get the latest local entertainment news delivered to your inbox every week!

