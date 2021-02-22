Assistant professors sidelined for dancing to Bollywood tunes with students and parents

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan suspended 12 assistant professors from Rajendra College, Chapra, for dancing to Bollywood tunes and pop music with family members and students on the institution’s annual day , which led to accusations of “moral police”.

The governor – chancellor of all state universities – also suspended Principal Premendra Ranjan Singh, indicted by an investigation for “cutting cake” and “inserting songs and dancing” in an event held on the occasion of the anniversary of the birth of the first Indian president, Rajendra Prasad. , after which the college is named.

Chauhan, a former BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh with roots in RSS, further suspended three professors from Jai Prakash University, to which Rajendra College is affiliated, for failing to conduct an “impartial investigation. On the dance controversy and “giving benefits” to dance teachers. The trio were part of an investigative committee formed by JPU Vice-Chancellor Faruque Ali.

A letter sent to Ali by assistant secretary Raj Kumar Sinha of the governor’s secretariat indicates that the 12 teachers were punished for “serious misconduct and failure to fulfill their duties” and mentions the dance.

Several academics blasted the February 13 action against teachers as an “unwarranted moral police” by “self-proclaimed guardians of our culture.” The presumption is that the real accusation, unsaid but left hanging, is that the dancing constituted obscene behavior.

“We danced for about five minutes. We danced with our students, colleagues and family members – wives, daughters and sons. How can we dare to think that there was obscenity? It was a normal and happy function, ”said one of the suspended assistant professors.

Another said: “We have participated in such events as students at reputable universities across the country. This is unwarranted moral policing on the part of people who see themselves as the guardians of our culture. “

A few purported video clips from the event that The Telegraph saw show nothing that would have been out of place at a family wedding.

The suspended assistant professors are drawn from the college’s psychology, chemistry, business, economics, English and Hindi departments.

The action was taken on the basis of videos on social media, as a few days after the event suspected burglars fled with the college’s digital video recorder which contained recordings of the event.

Teachers from the college said clips on social media show some of the 12 teachers dancing. Songs performed include Haryanvi number Teri Aakhya ka yo Kajal by Sapna Chaudhary and London Thumakda from the Bollywood film Queen.

A suspended teacher said the dancing began after the main guests had left, with some teachers joining at the students’ request.

After the video clips went viral, Ali formed a three-member investigative committee with Professors Ashok Kumar Jha (Dean, Faculty of Science), Uday Shankar Ojha (Dean, Student Aid) and Supervisor Kapil Dev Singh. December 5. The committee visited the college and asked teachers to write about the event. Twelve did, but many others refused.

Based on the committee’s report, Ali gave the 12 assistant professors the deductions for the increase and cost allowance.

Raj Bhavan also formed a two-member investigative committee on December 7 with the Vice-Chancellor of Patna University, GK Choudhary, and the Vice-Chancellor of Lalit Narayan Mithila (Darbhanga) University, SP Singh . The panel visited Rajendra College on December 10.

On February 13, the DA increase and deductions were withdrawn and the suspensions imposed on the governor’s orders. The 16 suspended academics had 15 days to explain their conduct.

Sinha’s letter to Ali states that the Chancellor (Governor) acted after reviewing the two-member panel report.

“He (the principal) showed the least respect for university laws and without having proper approval, organized the birthday party and inserting songs and dances into the program on the stage under the banner of Dr Rajendra Prasad Jayanti Samaroh, as well as, the cake-cutting ceremony in the bedroom of his office, deserves to be prosecuted for such an unethical and non-moral practice ”, indicates the report of the group of experts, including this newspaper saw a copy.

The college’s teachers’ association, which has 48 teachers, said in a statement, “Can a dance performed with family members and children be obscene? … If so, who has the moral authority to decide? “

A professor from the college said the suspended assistant professors had all joined the institution within the past three years and had helped to eliminate many wrongdoing.

“They stopped outside interference in admissions, classes and exams, ensured discipline and regularity of classes and attendance, banned foreigners from loitering on campus, stopped copying in exams,” the professor said. .

“Just when the college looked like a real teaching place after decades, they were put on hold. There is the hand of the local mafia and politicians in there.

Asked what makes the chants and dances obscene and who should be the judge, Governor’s PRO SK Pathak said Sunday evening: “I will ask the Governor the questions and answer you if he answers.

There was no response until Monday evening. Vice-chancellors who were part of the two-member investigative committee declined to be named.

But one said on condition of anonymity: “The governor took an interest in the case and sent us. We were only a committee of inquiry and we reported the facts. The governor watches over everything. “

MLC Kedar Pandey, who won from the Saran teachers’ constituency which covers Rajendra College and JPU, questioned the “harsh sentence”.

“Several departments of the college have practically closed their doors. I asked Raj Bhavan to be sympathetic to the teachers. A warning should have been enough if superiors thought they had done something wrong, ”Pandey said.