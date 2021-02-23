Magic Kingdom TV Universe in preparation for Disney + (Exclusive)

“For All Mankind” creator Ron Moore is preparing the first in a potential franchise of projects that will explore characters from Disney parks and classic movies.

Disney is ready to bring the characters of its theme parks and classic movies to life in a new way.

The media giant teams up with For all mankind creator Ron Moore to develop a franchise for the Disney + streamer set in Disney’s beloved magical kingdom. The first ongoing project under the so-called Magic Kingdom Universe is The Society of Explorers and Adventurers, which takes place in a world where all the thematic lands and characters from Disney parks and classic movies actually exist in another reality.

Noted Disney superfan and For all mankind creator Ron Moore will write and produce WED for Disney + and 20th Television. The potential series is currently in development. If successful, Moore will build the Magic Kingdom universe and oversee the entire franchise. More would expand the franchise in a way similar to the world he built from Syfy Battlestar Galactica and, more recently, what Marvel is creating for Disney +.

Representatives for Disney + and 20th Television declined to comment.

For the Magic Kingdom universe, Moore works closely with the Disney Imagineering team, the group of researchers and developers who are responsible for the creation and design of all Disney theme parks around the world. According to some sources, a mini-writers room is already being created and a search is underway for three high-level writers.

The idea, according to the sources, is to explore characters like the boat captain of the Jungle Cruise or the prospector of Big Thunder Mountain or the climbers of the Matterhorn, for example in the world of The Society of Explorers and Adventurers. (To be clear, none of these characters or storylines are currently on the table at this point.)

In addition to Disney’s Imagineering team (which featured in their own docuseries on Disney +), longtime collaborators of Maril Davis and Ben McGinnis Moore at his Tall Ship Productions banner are also attached to WED and the larger Magic Kingdom universe.

The potential franchise that has a seemingly endless number of characters and stories to explore is Moore’s latest Disney collaboration since the For all mankind and OutlanderThe executive producer has transferred his global contract from his longtime home to Sony TV to 20th Television. Carolyn Cassidy, of 20th TV, spearheaded Moore’s deal with the Disney-backed studio last summer, during her tenure as president of Fox studio-turned-Disney. (As part of Disney’s December reorganization, Cassidy now serves as executive vice president of development under new president and former ABC top hat Karey Burke.)

As part of the multi-year deal, which sources estimated the total value to be eight figures, Moore and his Tall Ship Productions banner will create and develop new projects in the Disney portfolio. His first project under the Pact is the Disney + seriesSwiss family Robinson,on which he works alongside Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians).

Moore received several lucrative offers from other streamers and studios, but chose to leave money on the table to sign with 20th TV. Sony TV, according to sources, was among those who struck a new deal with Moore. The independent studio, for which Moore delivered the two StarzOutlanderand AppleFor all mankind, offered a more lucrative deal, but Moore ultimately chose to sign with 20th TV and pursue his long-standing passion for Disney. (Moore also helped bring Diana Gabaldon’s beloved Outlander novels on TV, with producers Sony TV currently planning a spinoff.)

“I decided to go there mainly because my childhood was built around a lot of things that were Disney. I’m a huge fan and aficionado of Disneyland Park in Anaheim to the point where I would go there periodically by myself and do rides, “Moore says. The Hollywood Reporter Podcast Top 5 TV in an interview this month. “The opportunity for me to work on a lot of classic Disney intellectual property and things in their library that meant so much to me as a kid growing up that I ultimately shared with my kids was just something. thing I couldn’t pass up. ”Moore, who had previously flirted with a Star wars The live-action television series starring George Lucas for Disney-owned ABC nearly a decade ago also said he was eager to revisit the franchise as part of his lucrative new deal with Disney.

The Magic Kingdom universe would mark a massive integration of the brand for Disney +. The year-old streamer has already unveiled sweeping plans to build the worlds of Star wars and Marvel with nearly a dozen live-action scripted series for both franchises. Star wars branching out The Mandalorian and Marvel’s first Disney + series WandaVision have become critical and business breakthroughs for the platform. The Magic Kingdom universe would further expand the world of Disney’s beloved theme parks and naturally compliment the list of Disney feature films released exclusively on Disney +.

Moore is replaced by CAA.