Top 10 Tampa Bay area events for the week of February 22-28

Drive N Drag: 2020 has not been a very good year. Thus, Bianca Del Rio and the queens of RuPauls Drag Race use their superhero powers to try to improve 2021. This drive-in performance allows for great social distancing. Masks are mandatory outside your parking space. Includes admission for two. $ 75, $ 25 additional passengers. 7 p.m. Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Westfield Brandon, 459 Brandon Town Center.

Fathom Events Film Series Black History Month: Fathom Events celebrates Black History Month with a film series exploring live historical achievements and award-winning filmmaking by influential African-American artists.

  • Go up: The film takes a look at the music, moods and soul of musician James Brown. 7 p.m. Tuesday and Saturday. Sundial 12, 151 Second Ave. N, St. Petersburg. 727-502-9573. Also featured at Woodlands Square 20 in Oldsmar and Regency 20 in Brandon.
  • Boyz n the Hood: This part features the 30th anniversary revival of the critically acclaimed story of growing up in a poor neighborhood in south-central Los Angeles. 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday. Woodlands Square 20, 3128 Tampa Road, Oldsmar. 727-771-6643. Also presented at Regency 20 in Brandon.
  • Compass of the gods: On the evening of her retirement, a woman follows God’s instructions to welcome and finally adopt a troubled adolescent. 7 p.m. Thursday. Woodlands Square 20, 3128 Tampa Road, Oldsmar. 727-771-6643. Also presented at Regency 20 in Brandon.

Theaters are socially distanced and masks are needed when not sitting, eating, or drinking. $ 13.40 (price may vary by theater).

Restaurants in the area are gathering for Pizza Week. Each location offers specialty pizza for $ 10 or less.
Pizza week: Restaurants in the area serve specialty pizzas for $ 10 or less until February 28. For a list of participating establishments, visit tampabaypizzaweek.com. Hours vary depending on location. Offers valid for take-out only. Benefits of metropolitan ministries. $ 10 or less. 5 p.m. daily. Crafty Squirrel, 259 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 727-898-4888.

Florida Orchestra Concerts: Socially removed from the stage, the orchestra presents Coffee Concert Beethovens Birthday Bash, a celebration of the composer’s 250 years. $ 29 to $ 47. 11 am Thursday. Also, in the Pops Concert, the orchestra features Dan Black and the Florida Orchestra Brass Cats. $ 23 to $ 53. 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday. Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S, St. Petersburg. 727-892-3337.

The Florida Orchestra is having both a coffee shop and a pop concert this week.
Office! A murder mystery: This interactive and immersive parody walking tour begins at the Capitol Theater and takes you through the downtown district of Cleveland to solve the case of the Scranton Strangler. $ 44 to $ 49. 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday to Friday, noon to 9:30 p.m. Saturday to Sunday. Capitol Nancy and David Bilheimer Theater, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. 727-791-7400.

Secure house: Enter a man’s secret house and follow digital clues to find his kidnapped wife in this interactive experience. The production does not have traditional seats and there are no live performers. Masks and temperature controls are required. The public is limited to four customers. $ 25, $ 5 students. 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Urbanite Theater, 1905, 10th Street, Sarasota. 941-321-1397.

Take a tethered balloon ride at the Tampa Bay Balloon Festival Friday through Sunday at the Little Everglades Ranch.
Tampa Bay Balloon Festival: Take the family for an after dark balloon glow with captive hot air balloon rides, local food and retail vendors, bouncy houses and more. Face coverings are required and temperature checks are carried out. $ 29.99 to $ 49.99 (per vehicle). Hot air balloon flights are billed separately. 5-9 p.m. Friday to Sunday. Little Everglades Ranch, 17951 Hamilton Road, Town of Dade. 833-778-8229.

Living History Event: A full scale Civil War reenactment of the Battle of Fort Myers with living history exhibits, authentic camps, traditional artisans, civilian performances, sutlers, 7lb live music. of Bacon and a blacksmith demonstration. The reconstitution takes place at 2 p.m. $ 5, 4 and under free. 10 am-4pm Saturday. Pioneer Florida Museum, 15602 Pioneer Museum Road, Dade City. 352-567-0262.

Watch a Civil War reenactment on Saturday at the Pioneer Florida Museum in Dade City.
Tampa Bay Home Show: Meet home improvement experts at this event with exhibits, giveaways, door prizes, and tips on the latest home improvement trends. Release. 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday to Sunday. Coliseum, 535 Fourth Ave. N, St. Petersburg. 727-893-8134.

The Wailers: Julian Marley and Aston Barrett Jr. join forces to play premium roots reggae. The band that supported Bob Marley plays from his catalog and presents some of his greatest hits. $ 42 to $ 59. 8 p.m. Friday. Capitol Nancy and David Bilheimer Theater, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. 727-791-7400.

