‘Bachelor’ star Matt James speaks out amid controversy

“It also prompted me to re-evaluate and process what my experience on ‘The Bachelor’ means, not only to myself but to all competitors of color,” the ABC star said in a statement Monday night.

The single personStar Matt James has spoken out amid the ongoing racist controversy of the ABC franchise, calling the developments of the past few weeks “devastating and heartbreaking to put it bluntly.”

In a report posted on her social media Monday night, the very first Black Bachelor addressed the racist allegations that came to light about one of her favorites, Rachael Kirkconnell, and the problematic interview between Chris Harrison and franchise alum Rachel Lindsay who led the veteran host to take a hiatus from the show, and it sparked a dialogue from Bachelor Nation about bigger race issues in the hit reality series.

“The past few weeks have been some of the most difficult of my life, and while there are several episodes left of the season, it is important that I take the time to address the disturbing information that has come to light since the end of filming, including the incredibly disappointing photos of Rachael Kirkconnell and the interview between Rachel Lindsay and Chris Harrison, ”wrote James. “The reality is that I am learning these situations in real time, and it has been devastating and heartbreaking to put it bluntly.”

James released his statement shortly before one of his final episodes aired on Monday, and his decision to speak out is notable, given he’s currently the star of the veteran and contracted franchise. So far, the star has taken to her Instagram Stories to say he is supportive of Lindsay after Harrison’s interview and that he is joining the franchise’s call for change and responsibility.

Speaking specifically of Harrison defending Kirkconnell (who attended an ‘Old South’ themed college party in 2018) on a widely circulated 14-minute broadcast Additional interview, James said: “Chris’ failure to receive and understand the emotional work my friend Rachel Lindsay was undertaking in gracefully and patiently explaining the racist story of Antebellum South, a painful story that every American should understand intimately, was disturbing and painful to watch. As black people and their allies immediately knew and understood, this was a clear reflection of a much larger problem that The single person the franchise has failed to adapt adequately for years. “

Noting the “critical conversations and reporting” that sparked in the last few weeks of his historic season, James said important questions have been raised and “resulted in inspiring displays of solidarity” from the stars. of the franchise. Most notably, its cast of women who have made up the franchise’s most diverse group for 19 years issued a joint statement to denounce any defense of racism and call for accountability before Harrison steps down indefinitely.

“It also prompted me to re-evaluate and process what my experience on The single person represents, not only for me but for all the contestants of color, in particular the black contestants of this season and the past seasons, and for you, the viewers at home, ”he added.

In conclusion, James said that viewers will hear more about it at the end, presumably on the next live. After the final rose final, which has yet to name a host since Harrison announced he would be stepping down for the remainder of the season.

“My biggest prayer is that this be an inflection point that translates into real and institutional change for the better,” he said, reinforcing the growing calls of Bachelor Nation talent for the franchise, ABC and producers Warner Bros TV. to embrace change, responsibility and action amid the backlash.

Claims of Kirkconnell’s race-insensitive behavior first circulated at the start of James’ historic cycle, which began on January 4. Harrison’s comments were made six weeks later amid Kirkconnell’s silence (she has since spoken out) during an interview with Lindsay, who was the first Black Bachelorette in 2017. When Harrison was in a rush about the photos from the “Old South” party, he argued to Lindsay: “Well, Rachel, is that a good look in 2018, or isn’t it a good look in 2021? Because ‘there is a big difference. ” He questioned the “lens” of 2021 versus 2018 and asked people to give Kirkconnell the “grace” and “compassion” to explain himself.

The interview received a quick reaction to both his problematic defense for the contestant and his treatment of Lindsay. Even after stepping aside, the moment has lit a fire under the voice of the former franchise student, who continues to call for systemic change when it comes to portrayal on social media and their podcasts. There is also Bachelor’s Degree Campaign on Diversity calling for the permanent removal of Harrison.

On the way to the most recent seasons ofThe bacheloretteandThe single person, the producers of the ABC franchise had made changes behind the scenes and in hopes of putting the franchise on a more inclusive runway in 2020. Years of fan calls for the franchise to diversify its reality TV series to white majority resulted in the show’s action. following the nationwide racial calculation in the summer of 2020. The show hired more color producers, brought in a diversity team to work with the cast and crew, and threw in color tracks and the most diverse actors in the history of the series.

Weeks of pre-recorded episodes remain before the final live show which is less than a month away and which have already been recorded with Harrison at the helm, including the recently filmed filmWomen say it allmeeting. No plans have been announced to edit Harrison on the show.

Kirkconnell is already among the four finalists heading into Monday night’s episode. Since she was absent from the Women say it all and remain in the competition, the After the final rose will be her first opportunity to speak to Bachelor Nation after her statement on Instagram, where she noted that she is “learning and will continue to learn to be anti-racist.”

Considering James’ statement, the issues that have arisen since Kirkconnell’s filming affect him deeply. If Kirkconnell wins, James’ season will follow several recent seasons, where post-film developments will change the ultimate ending when the live show airs. Most recently, Peter Weber’s live finale for The single personThe 2020 season of 2020 was so tense, he was the first star in recent memory to skip the post-season media tour after the finale (he and his winner broke up soon after). And The bachelorette The previous season with Hannah Brown ended in a broken engagement after Brown discovered disturbing post-show information about her winner.

The most recent season of The bachelorette, however, more traditionally ended with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams walking away with their winners. Although Crawley has separated from Dale Moss, Adams and Zac Clark remain together.