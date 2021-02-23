Every actor who will appear in the ‘Sex and the City’ reboot

Kim Cattrall will not appear on reboot. It’s unclear if Chris Noth and David Eigenberg will return. HBO / Richard Corkery / NY Daily News Archive / Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Last month, the restart of “Sex and the City”, titled “And Just Like That …” was officially announced by former cast members.

Since, details on the new series have emerged, including who will return and not return to the cast.

Here are all of the actors who won’t appear in the “Sex and the City” reboot – and those who will.

Sarah Jessica Parker will return as a writer and designer shoe enthusiast Carrie Bradshaw.

Sarah Jessica Parker in 2018. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

On January 10, former “Sex and the City” star Sarah Jessica Parker, along with other cast members, released a trailer for the next episode of the series on Instagram.

Longtime fans were quick to share their excitement for the new installment immediately, with Parker’s post alone receiving over a million likes in less than 24 hours.

“We have new stories to tell,” Parker written on Instagram. “We are pleased.”

Cynthia Nixon will reprise her role as Corporate Counsel Miranda Hobbes.

Cynthia Nixon in 2020. Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

Nixon, who received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress in Netflix’s “Ratched,” will return at the reboot, she announced on social media.

“Anything is possible. This is New York,” she captioned a tweet from the trailer for “Just like that …”

In addition to her acting roles, Nixon has also been active in politics. Member of the New York branch of the Democratic Socialists of America, Nixon ran against Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the 2018 New York Democratic primary. Although she lost the primary, she remained a key figure in progressive politics.

Kristin Davis will return as Charlotte York-Goldenblatt.

Kristin Davis in 2020. Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images

Davis played the role of New York gallery owner Charlotte York-Goldenblatt in all six seasons of the series and in both feature films.

Not much is known about his character’s arc during the reboot. However, it can probably be assumed that her story will pick up where the last film left off as she is raising her two daughters, Lily and Rose, with her husband Harry Goldenblatt.

Kim Cattrall, who played sexually positive publicist Samantha Jones, will not be returning in the new limited series.

Kim Cattrall in “Filthy Rich”. FOX / Getty Images

In response to two comments on his Instagram post about whether Cattrall would return to the next chapter and the two didn’t like each other, Sarah Jessica Parker said, “No, I don’t like her. I never said that. Never. Samantha is not a part of that story. But it will always be a part of us. No matter where we are or what we do. “

In one interview with TVLine, HBO Max Content Director Casey Bloys explained how the show would respond to Cattrall’s absence.

“Just like in real life, people come into your life, people leave,” Bloys said. “Friendships fade and new friendships begin. So I think all of this is very indicative of real stages, real stages in life.”

Chris Noth, who played Carrie Bradshaw’s love interest Mr. Big, is not coming back. However, he hinted that these reports may not be true.

Chris Noth seen on the set of “Equalizer” on February 5, 2021. James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images

In February, Page six has reported that Chris Noth will not be reprising his role as John James “Mr. Big” Preston. Noth starred as Carrie’s emotionally unavailable love interest in all six seasons of the original show and in both feature films.

At the end of the second film, Sarah Jessica Parker’s character, Carrie Bradshaw, and Mr. Big got married. However, when the third film was scrapped, rumors were circulating that the writers intended to kill Mr. Big in the script never released. It’s unclear how the character will be written off in the new series or if he will.

Following the Page Six report, he responded to an Instagram comment asking, “Dear Mr. [Noth] … why for heaven’s sake don’t you play my dear Mr Big ?? My heart is [broken]… “

According to Us weekly“, Replied the actor of 66 years:” Everything changes … including the ads in rags. He responded to another comment, saying, “Well, if page six says so … it must be true” with a blinking emoticon.

In another twist, the hosts of a “Sex and the City” podcast, the Bradshaw Boys, shared an image of Noth’s comments, and the post was liked by Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte.

It’s also unclear if David Eigenberg, who played Miranda Hobbes’ love interest Steve Brady, is back.

David Eigenberg in 2019. Elizabeth Sisson / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal / Getty Images

Citing a source, Page six reported that Eigenberg will not be returning to play Steve Brady, Miranda’s bartender boyfriend turned husband with whom she had a child.

However, a representative told the publication that he is currently in negotiations to appear in the limited series.

Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, has apparently confirmed his return to the series on social media.

Willie Garson in 2020. Phillip Faraone / WireImage / Getty Images

In January, the actor posted a photo to Instagram with a headline announcing “And just like that …” Kristin Davis commented on the post, saying, “Of course Stanford will be back !!”

Lynn Cohen, who played Miranda’s housekeeper Magda, both on the show and in both films, died in February 2020.

Lynn Cohen in 2019. Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

Lynn Cohen was a seasoned actress best known for her roles as Magda, Miranda’s stern but loving housekeeper and nanny, in “Sex and the City”, as well as for her roles in “Damages”, “Nurse Jackie”, “The Affair “,” Law & Order “and” The Hunger Games: Catching Fire “.

Cohen passed away at the age of 86 on February 15, 2020. Following the news of her death, messages poured in from her former “SATC” cast members.

“Many people knew and loved Lynn Cohen as Miranda’s Polish nanny, Magda. To me, she was that and so much more an involved citizen, a true friend and a great actress in so many different roles,” Cynthia Nixon tweeted. “I will miss her so much.”

Sarah Jessica Parker subtitled a photo of the deceased actress on Instagram, “Beautiful Lynn Cohen. Dear and necessary Miranda Magda. Our dear SATC colleague. Talent, Grace, Inspiration. RIP.”

