How Hollywood fails black hairdressers

It has become difficult to count the number of black actors who have revealed via social media or otherwise the heartbreaking experiences they have had on set with hairstylists who have little or no knowledge of how to style black hair. Last month, High school music star Monique Coleman revealed in an interview with Insider that her character, Taylor McKessie, wore headbands frequently in the franchise not out of choice, but because the senior stylists hired to do the job didn’t know how to style their hair. “The truth is they did my hair and did it really badly in the front,” Coleman said. Much like Tati Gabrielle’s recent revelation that she calls her own icy blonde finger waves like Prudence on Netflix The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Coleman’s admission sparked a much larger conversation on a problematic reality in Hollywood. Both stories mimic those of dozens of black actors who detailed the horrific experiences they had with inexperienced hairdressers in Hollywood. CommunityYvette Nicole Brown revealed in a viral tweet in 2019 that she often shows up on set with her hair already done to avoid “[looking] crazy on screen,” while Gabourey sidibe responded to the aforementioned tweet saying that she sometimes asks directors to allow her characters to wear protective styles if they don’t include experienced black hairstylists in their budgets. As the pressure for on-screen diversity grows, the general lack of representation of black beauty professionals in the industry remains. In 2018, for example, Netflix released Nappily Ever After, a hair-centric film that sees a woman, played by Sanaa Lathan, shaving her hair after a breakup as a lesson in accepting her natural beauty. The film’s mission was to explore the complicated relationship that many black women have with their hair, but as celebrity hairstylists. Larry sims pointed out to POPSUGAR, the head of the film’s hairdressing department was a white woman with little experience with black hair. “It’s a delicate thing,” he said. “For her, being a department head on a film noir is a bit daunting.”







