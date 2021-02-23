Abhishek Kapoors Kai Po Che! completed eight glorious years from its release today. The filmmaker known for having an eye for raw young talent gave the biggest breaks of his career to the late Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh. The film turned out to be a critical and commercial success with the actors receiving rave reviews for their incredible performances.

Earlier today, Rajkummar and Amit took to their social media to express their thoughts on the film which ended eight years. While Rajkummar won the hearts of the public as Govind, a supportive friend and sincere lover, Amit impressed everything as Omi who gets caught up in community politics and causes an interesting anti-climax in the release of 2013.

Speaking of the collaboration with the talented duo, Abhishek says, Raju and Amit are both very hungry actors. They are like tigers in a ring. No matter what you throw at them, they will make it their own and the result will always be so rewarding to watch.

Shed light on the Amits character graphic in Kai Po Che !, Filmmaker says: It took a while for Amit to get his due, but hats off to him for his persistence in this phase. I think he played the most difficult role in the movie because his character had such a crisp evolutionary graphic. He changed shades with every scene and Amit pulled it off like a chameleon.

