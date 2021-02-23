Hollywood College admissions scandal documentary arrives on Netflix in March





Entitled Operation Varsity Blues, the Netflix documentary will examine the Hollywood University admissions scandal and will be released on March 17.

The teaser for Operation Varsity Blues, the Netflix documentary on the University of Hollywood admissions scandal, announced that it would hit Netflix on March 17. In recent years, Netflix has seen an explosion of documentary films outside of the mint of real crime phenomena like theMake a murdererandKing tigerseries.The service has made a significant effort to platform talented filmmakers and highlight an array of issues, a prime example being Ava DuVernay13th, on the massive incarceration of black Americans. Numerous Hollywood documentaries, such asJim & Andy: the great beyond, have been big hits for Netflix. Now it seems to add another entry to this subgenre. The streamer will then tackle the 2019 college admissions scandal, which led to the fight against a widespread conspiracy and a bribe ring where wealthy parents shelled out millions of dollars to get their children admitted. in the best universities. Rick Singer orchestrated the scam, which faces up to 65 years in prison for graduating in sports and helping his clients’ children cheat on entrance exams. Much of the media frenzy has focused on Hollywood clients caught up in the scheme, including actress Felicity Huffman and Full housestar Lori Loughlin, who served two months in prison and has become the face of controversy. Related: Tiger King Vs Blackfish: Why The Netflix Documentary Is Harmful Netflix tweeted a trailer for Operation Varsity Blues, which drops on March 17 and promises to go beyond the celebrity headlines.Named after the FBI code name of the investigation, the documentary is directed by Chris Smith and produced by Jon Karmen, the team behind King tigerand Guys, which indicates that the film will share the same compulsive observability. He will combine interviews and recreations of FBI wiretaps to further explore Singer and his tactics to end this high-profile scam.Operation Varsity Bluesteaser below: Everything you have heard is true. But you haven’t heard it all. Using real conversations recreated from FBI wiretaps, the filmmaker behind Fyre introduces you to Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal pic.twitter.com/kwsqTCSkqq – NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) February 22, 2021 While this isn’t the first film to come out of the scandal, it’s arguably the most publicized. Life took a crack in 2019 withThe college admissions scandal, which explains the scandal from the perspective of two fictional mothers, but the film generated little conversation. It’s safe to say that Netflix, with its more than 200 million subscribers worldwide and its reputation as a gripping documentary, will provide the widest exposure to the still-ongoing scandal affecting dozens of teenagers whose parents have been charged. . That being said, documentaries of incidents where children are ultimately the victims can prove difficult as they need to be treated with more sensitivity. It looks likeOperation Varsity Blueswill intelligently direct its attention away from the victims and fallout of the scandal towards the inner machinations of the scandal. All signs point to the documentary being the biggest of the year on Netflix yet, and viewers can watch it for themselves when it debuts on March 17. Next: Everything Netflix’s Elisa Lam Documentary Leaves Out About The Cecil Hotel Source: Netflix / Twitter Godzilla vs. Chinese Kong poster shows titans fighting underwater

