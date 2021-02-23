The Walking Dead season 10C is an unnecessary step on the way to the final season

All six episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10C fill an interesting storyline, but the storylines may have had more impact as part of Season 11.

After (almost) 10 seasons, The walking dead has undeniably earned its place in the history of television. Still, the series has been uneven for years, and while it had a bit of a creative resurgence towards the end of Season 9 in Season 10, the Whisperer War ended with more moans than bangs. We now have the curious case of the six bonus episodes that were inexplicably added to season 10. These episodes seem like a concession to longtime fans who have gotten used to the new season of the series which debuts in October, this who couldn’t. t happen in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Still, while fans will appreciate how this new batch of episodes fills in an interesting backstory, Season 10C still doesn’t feel particularly needed given that these storylines could easily – and perhaps more effectively – have been. integrated into the eleventh episode of 24 episodes of the series. and last season.

The most interesting thing about the two episodes made available for review, “Home Sweet Home” and “Find Me”, is that unlike most Walking Dead episodes and episodes of television in general, they each focus on a single storyline, never squeezing into B or C plots to maintain multiple narrative threads. And it looks like that will be the approach taken for the remaining four episodes as well, based on their synopses. This focus makes the stories particularly immersive, but even from the first two episodes, it’s clear that success varies.

“Home Sweet Home” tells a story centered on Maggie (Lauren Cohan) who talks about her problems with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and reveals some tidbits about her absence as she and a group including Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Kelly (Angel Theory) is heading for Alexandria. It also introduces a potential new threat that could play a bigger role in the future. This episode is compelling, with enough action to keep it propelling and enough nods to several possible future scenarios to make you want to see what happens next.

On the other hand, “Find Me” tells a story of Daryl and Carol (Melissa McBride) which is much less interesting. While these two characters are fan favorites for good reason, this episode plunges them into the same old arguments and issues. While it includes a series of flashbacks to what happened during Daryl’s time away from Alexandria after Rick (Andrew Lincoln) disappeared, the slow, deliberate pace doesn’t serve the story particularly well and it half-heartedly introduces a mystery that even Daryl doesn’t. seem to care a lot.

Doesn’t bode well for Carol and Daryl spinoff that’s supposed to start after The walking dead comes to an end. In the past, the two had a warm camaraderie, but there has been tension between them since Carol’s determined pursuit of Alpha (Samantha Morton) led to Connie (Lauren Ridloff) being missing, and they have once again highlighted their differences in this area. episode. At one point, Daryl expresses his frustration that they continue to have the same tense conversation, and it’s an easy feeling to share. As a result, the biggest benefit of this episode seems to be that unless Daryl and Carol can get back to the same page, their spinoff might not work out as well.

It seems likely that the remaining four episodes of Season 10C will be a similar handbag of good, bad, and indifferent. Still, the issue I keep coming back to is whether there was a good reason these episodes were made in the first place. For 10 seasons, The walking dead told a heavily serialized story that relies on arcs and themes of a season. The episodes of season 10C break this tradition. And while they advance the story slightly, it doesn’t seem like they’re sticking with just one long enough to really drive new storylines in Season 11. Instead, these stories seem to be leaving the season in. come to resume the series. various plots seriously, making these six episodes a complement rather than essential.

So while some of the reveals from the stories of different characters are interesting – which may be especially true for the highly anticipated sixth episode which focuses on Negan – so far, nothing that has been introduced makes it seem like he couldn’t have made an even bigger impact in Season 11. Of course, the end of The walking dead is in sight, and longtime fans aren’t going to stop watching now, so these episodes are a good opportunity for the creative team to experiment a bit and delve into stories they previously ignored before they released. get back to building towards what Hopefully this will be an epic climax. Still, it’s a little hard to shake off the feeling that these episodes are just on the water waiting for the final season to start.

