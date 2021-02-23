Hollywood & Highland Mall exterior filming survey – KCAL9 and CBS2 News, Sports and Weather





Orange County continues to report positive trends in COVID-19Orange County moved closer to moving from the purple level to the least restrictive red level on Monday as coronavirus cases continued to decline. 10 minutes ago

CBS2 Celebrates Black History Month: Dorris “Dorie” Miller and Benjamin O. Davis Jr.A war hero, Dorris “Dorie” Miller was the first African American to receive the Navy Cross. Benjamin O. Davis Jr. was the first African-American to become a general in the US Air Force 26 minutes ago

NASA releases new video and audio of Rover’s arrival on MarsHave you ever wondered what it was like to land on Mars? Thanks to NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover, people around the world can see for themselves. 34 minutes ago

CBS2 Celebrates Black History Month: Clarence Sasser and “Six Triple Eight”Under heavy fire, doctor Sasser was shot and unable to walk. For 5 hours, he dragged himself through the woods, helping others. The “6888” was a battalion of all-black women during World War II whose mission was to clear the two-year-old army’s mail backlog. They completed the job in just 3 months. 36 minutes ago

The forum will offer the first doses only from Thursday to SundayDespite the constant flow of cars on Monday at the Forum, one of Los Angeles County’s five super COVID-19 vaccination sites, for many it was just another day of looking for a date. 1 hour ago

Convicted sex offender Kenneth Rasmuson fails to plead 1980s murders of 2 boysA convicted sex offender did not challenge the murder of two six-year-old boys in the 1980s on Monday. 1 hour ago

SUV crashes in preschool in Saugus; 3 injured childrenThree children were injured on Monday after an SUV crashed into a preschool in Saugus. 1 hour ago

LAUSD Parents Hold Demonstration Against Zoom Outage As District Reaches Deal With Workers On Possible ReopeningParents and students frustrated with Los Angeles ‘unified school districts’ decision not to immediately reopen campuses held a demonstration against the zoom blackout in Westwood on Monday. 2 hours ago

Filming survey outside of Hollywood and Highland MallAt least one person was injured Monday night in a shooting in Hollywood and Highland. The suspect was at large. 2 hours ago

Family and friends mourn slain motorcyclist in El MonteDetectives need help finding the driver of a black van that crashed into a motorcycle, killing the driver. 2 hours ago

Beloved West Covina nurse known as ‘Mama Amy’ dies of complications from COVID-19For nearly 30 years, Amelia Agbigay Baclig, known as “Mama Amy”, has cared for patients at Queen of the Valley Hospital in West Covina. But last month, the night nurse died of complications from COVID-19. 3 hours ago

A pedophile does not plead any contest for the murder of 2 boysKenneth Rasmuson is expected to be sentenced on April 27. Jasmine Viel reports. 6 hours ago

LAUSD aims to reopen elementary schools in AprilBut before schools can reopen, the district is working to vaccinate teachers and workers and roll out an app for returning students. DeMarco Morgan reports. 7 hours ago

Some LAUSD parents stage zoom outage protest as district reaches deal with workersParents, frustrated by the decision of the Unified School Districts of Los Angeles not to immediately reopen campuses, staged a protest against the zoom outage Monday in Westwood. 7 hours ago

Newsom on COVID vaccine rollout in California: there aren’t enough dosesOn Monday morning, California Governor Gavin Newsom blamed the states’ limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine on a “manufacturing problem.” 8 hours ago

DMV provider affected by ransomwareThe security breach occurred at a Seattle company verifying a driver’s address. DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques report. 11 hours ago

CHP officer accused of using confidential police records to help friendA California Highway Patrol agent has been charged with illegally using a confidential law enforcement database to provide vehicle information to a friend who owned a car registration service. Katie Johnston reports. 12 hours ago

New documentary highlights the historic black variety show ‘SOUL!’New documentary highlights “SOUL!”, An invaluable piece of almost forgotten entertainment history. Suzanne Marques reports. 12 hours ago

Intruder in ski mask shoots man during violent home invasion in palm treesAuthorities are looking for a suspect who shot and injured a man during a home invasion in Palms on Monday morning. 13 hours ago

Violent collision with utility poles leaves driver dead in Arcadia, 2 injuredOne person was killed and two others injured when a car hit two utility poles in Arcadia on Sunday evening. 13 hours ago

Suspect shot dead by police after chase through RiversideA suspect was shot and wounded by Riverside police on Sunday evening following a chase and an accident. 13 hours ago

Several schools in Santa Clarita welcome young students again for in-person learning on MondayAfter nearly a year of online learning, hundreds of students in the Saugus Union School District in Santa Clarita will return to in-person classes on Monday. Kara Finnstrom reports. 14 hours ago

Students prepare to return to school in Santa ClaritaSome parents and students in Los Angeles County are eager to return to school after nearly a year of learning online. 21 hours ago

Residents react to engine explosion in flight United AirlinesPassengers who settled back into airplane seats and started to relax on their way to Hawaii were terrified when a huge explosion and flash of light interrupted an in-flight announcement. 21 hours ago

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos