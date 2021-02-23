The effect of COVID-19 on the entertainment industry

Monday, February 22, 2021

Almost a year ago now, the pandemic epidemic disrupted the global entertainment industry and in particular film and television production. Like the United States, European audiovisual productions have been halted, theaters have been closed, events, premieres and all marketing and distribution campaigns have been postponed or canceled.

Cinemas in the European Union recorded a 69.0% drop in ticket counters in 2020, representing a total revenue drop of 4 billion compared to 20191. With movie theaters on the verge of bankruptcy, productions postponed with huge cost increases (in part due to COVID-19 security measures) and a consumer attitude that has quickly shifted to content consumption online, old business models are likely to disappear even faster than anticipated.

In order to combat the negative effects of the crisis, the European Union (EU) intervened with various support programs for the cultural and creative sectors, as well as for artists in all its member states.

EU programs supporting industry

a) Creative Europe MEDIA

The main EU instrument to support the entertainment industry is Creative Europe’s MEDIA sub-program2. The program3has been implemented to provide support and funding opportunities for film and television projects, film networks, film festivals, audience development, training actions for audiovisual professionals, the market access, distribution, video game development, online distribution and international co-production funds.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has had a particularly disruptive effect on the cultural and creative sectors in Europe, severely affecting their ability to attract funding, the EU has stepped up its funding for the Creative Europe program. For 2021-2027, the budget foreseen for the whole Creative Europe program will be 2.4 billion, an increase of 80% compared to the previous period (i.e. 2014-2020), of which 1 , 4 billion will be devoted to its MEDIA sub-program4.

b) Ease of recovery and resilience

The EU has also put in place a recovery and resilience mechanism5(the Facility), worth 672 billion (adopted on February 10, 2021). Although the Facility does not allocate funds to the cultural and creative sectors of the EU, it clearly recognizes (a) the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on these sectors and (b) the fact that the reduction in their funding may be counterproductive for the rapid recovery of the economy as a whole, thus paving the way for additional financing for these sectors.

c) State aid schemes in the temporary framework

To mitigate the disruption of the Union economy by COVID-19, the European Commission has adopted a recovery and resilience mechanism6(extended until December 20217) to help Member States support the economy through state aid measures such as:

aid in the form of direct grants, reimbursable advances or tax advantages;

aid in the form of loan guarantees;

aid in the form of subsidized interest rates for loans;

assistance in the form of guarantees and loans channeled through credit establishments or other financial institutions;

short-term export credit insurance; and

wage subsidies for employees to avoid layoffs during the pandemic.

For example, according to information published on the website of the European Commission8, the Commission approved:

a 120 million French aid scheme to partially compensate sports clubs and sports event organizers for the damage suffered as a result of the administrative measures adopted by the French authorities to limit the spread of the coronavirus;

1.9 billion Polish diet to support companies operating in the fields of gastronomy, fitness, fairs, stage, cinema, entertainment and recreation, photography and physiotherapy;

of themItalian projects, with a total budget of 20 million, to respectively support small book publishers and the music, recording and phonography industry in the context of the coronavirus epidemic.

Perspective

Partly because of COVID-19, the digitization of services has become a priority, and the pandemic has increased the chances of seeing a transfer of economic power from the old to the new players in the cinema. Along with the potential to reach large numbers of consumers, there is almost instantly the challenge of increased competition and the need to develop digital technology and skills to deliver new, high-quality content in a timely manner. Additional sources of funding obtained by the EU could be a first step towards the implementation of advanced technologies in these sectors.

Like so many other sectors of our global economy, the pandemic has forced the European entertainment industry to get creative and adapt to a rapidly evolving new normal. This manifested itself in new ways of producing and sharing content with the public, thus responding to social distancing consumption, including through over-the-top video services. While nothing can replace live and in-person events, the lockdown has spawned new spending habits, which will likely outlast the impact of pandemics on our daily lives.

For stakeholders planning to participate in the European entertainment ecosystem, it will be essential to keep abreast of EU measures and available programs.

FEET