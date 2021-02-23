Frank Langella is not a movie star and he is very okay with it

Frank Langella is Stanislavsky on Strasberg (“Lee took Stanislavsky and terribly bastardized him”), celebrity acting (“I’m playing my strong and I’m trying to disappear”), and old on young. “I would hate to be a young actor from now on,” said the 83-year-old performer; he was 32 when he got his first film credit, in “Diary of a Mad Housewife,” which earned him a Golden Globe nomination in 1971 as the most promising new man. “I’ve seen people write about a new young actor who is only 24 being thrown in the trash.”

Langella is also theater rather than cinema, generally, but he was delighted to make the exception for Aaron Sorkin, whom he compares to Shakespeare. “All the classics I’ve done, I’m safe inside these brilliant writers,” he says. “There aren’t many today. With Aaron, you never feel abandoned: “How do you play that? Aaron has a delicious chocolate cake, and you cut it the way you want and it will always be good.

Langella’s installment of Sorkin’s “The Chicago Trial 7” was the role of imperative judge Julius Hoffman. “It was shit,” he says. “He had no redeeming qualities at all. Usually when I play a bad guy I try to find one, but I can’t find one. He knew the first day he was going to condemn, there’s no doubt about it. I have rejected all humanity. Aaron describes it in one sentence: “Judge Hoffman is either a total pawn of the government, or becomes senile, or a combination of the two.” There are men like that, more than we like to know, who have grown up with all kinds of ideas about who to defend and protect. They use their position to cover up what is venal, dishonest and cruel behavior, and they do so in the name of whatever they think they are standing for.

At first, his instinct was to isolate himself from the rest of the cast in order to maintain his character’s place as an insurmountable obstacle. The night before production, he emailed Sorkin, “I’d like to splash a lot of Bay Rum. I want them to feel I’m coming!

At the end of the first day of filming, Langella changed her mind. “When you’re my age you have actors who bow naturally and lovingly,” Langella said. “It was a particularly adoring group of actors, 14 men together for two solid weeks. It is as if we have become a football or basketball team. One of the actors called me everyone’s mother. I took on a fraternal and maternal feeling. They were so nice to me, so nice.

Niko Tavernise / NETFLIX 2020

Langella said the shoot was unique: Even when he wasn’t in a scene, he was working. “I was spending the day at my bench, acting when I was on camera and doing my best for my colleagues off camera, and all the other actors were doing the same,” he said. “We looked at each other every day. No scene has ever been shot without the full panoply of actors sitting in front of me. Eddie redmayne [Tom Hayden] only has one scene at the end. Eddie was there everyday, he never had a say, but he was there, always regardless of the scene, he was there fully engaged, but no dialogue. On most movies, that wouldn’t happen. It was a joyful experience for this reason, with 300 extras to play. It was theatrical in that sense. It was like being on a stage with an audience.

Edited by Hoffman, Black Panther frontman Bobby Seale [Yaya Abdul-Mateen II] was brought bound and gagged in court for three days in a row. Sorkin “mightily shrink a big stage, which really works,” Langella said. “To have seen him three days in a row would have been difficult to bear.”

Niko Tavernise / NETFLIX 2020

As a stage actor, Langella has won multiple Tonys (including one for “The Father,” in the role likely to win an Oscar nomination for Anthony Hopkins). After half a century in cinema, Langella has only a handful of film award nominations and no wins. “Frost / Nixon” has won Oscar, Golden Globe and SAG nominations; he received an Independent Spirit Award nomination for his performance in “Starting the Evening”, as an aging novelist grappling with his biographer (Lauren Ambrose).

“It’s an example of not necessarily needing the money or the time,” he said of this movie. “We shot in 18 days with a budget of less than $ 800,000. It’s the favorite independent movie I’ve ever made, followed by “Robot and Frank”, and on a larger scale, what I did with George Clooney on “Good Night, and Good Luck”. He was a beautifully written character [William Paley] and film. “

Langella also received SAG nominations for Outstanding Cast in “Captain Fantastic” and now, for “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” However, it is possible that he is a great actor and not a movie star; he says that it is possible to be a great movie star while being a good actor.

20thCentFox / courtesy Everett Collection

“[Paul Newman] was a great guy, and really a movie star, ”he says. “I saw 10 minutes of ‘Cool Hand Luke’ and I remembered a screen presence and a beautiful face. Two ingredients you need to be a stage actor and commercial movie stardom is a mystery and a danger… Paul didn’t have those two. He knew it, deep in his heart, when he ran into his contemporaries Montgomery Clift and Marlon Brando, they all had it in spades. Oddly enough, Paul survived them all. He wanted to be a great actor and worked really hard. I admired him less playing his image than the other guys. He tried every time to invest any character with as much truth as possible. But he’s never been scary. He never surprised you. What Paul was talking about, he was a wonderful man to know.

Movie stars, Langella said, can be “actors whose presence is comfortable, safe and warm. Gary Cooper or Clark Gable, which is so nice to be there, they lasted 30 to 40 years. No actor lasts that long. The public is much less patient now.

