A Manhattan state of mind

He treats her like a young girl, a girl he can have sex with but who has to spread her wings and fly away. She has to take this as a beautiful life experience and enjoy it as she moves on to other relationships. She, on the other hand, is not convinced and insists that there can be no one else. Throughout the movie, Isaac treats Tracy like a child and patronizes her a bit in an attempt to undermine their mutual feelings – Isaac says she has “a voice like the mouse in Tom and Jerry” and at another point he says I’m dating a girl who does her homework.

When the realization that he loves her hits him, she prepares to leave for London on a scholarship, and he travels half the city to reach her apartment when she leaves for the airport. Tracy comforts him by telling him that when she returns in six months, she would still love him. Isaac isn’t so sure, but he’s convinced when Tracy says one of the most famous lines: You have to have a little trust in people.

Diane Keaton as Mary, the sardonic Manhattan reporter has traces of the singer in Annie Hall. Isaac meets Mary as part of his married best friend affair. Their conversations flow and the film’s best dialogue belongs here. Mary’s views contradict most of hers to give a defined sexual tension and chemistry to their space. He shoots intellectuals whenever he has the chance. Mary, speaking of her ex-husband leaves, I was tired of overwhelming my identity to a very bright and dominant man. He’s a genius. Isaac retorts, Oh really, he was a genius, Helen is a genius and Dennis is a genius. You know a lot of geniuses, you know. You should meet stupid people every now and then, you know, you might learn something. Then speaking of an interesting group of people she knows he does not fail to mention, like the casting of a Fellini movie