Entertainment
‘Danger!’ Producer and guest host Mike Richards pays tribute to Alex Trebek on air
While he might normally be behind the scenes, Jeopardy! Executive producer Mike Richards appeared on camera Monday night to begin a two-week stint as guest host on the iconic daytime game show.
In his opening remarks, Richards explained that although they have a large number of famous guest hosts lined up for the coming weeks, the coronavirus outbreak in Los Angeles, where the series is filmed, naturally made upcoming hosts a little reluctant to film.
So, as a producer, my job is to literally live out the mantra that the show has to continue, said Richards. So let’s do what Alex Trebek did 8,244 times: Let’s play Jeopardy! and prove that nothing can stop this show.
Trebek, the longtime host of the shows, died at the age of 80 on November 8, 2020 after battling pancreatic cancer. He recorded episodes until the days just before his death in what Richards would later call a Herculean effort.
At the end of the Monday episode, Richards took a moment to appreciate the legacy and dying wish of the Trebeks.
I just want to say, like Alex said, that I was trying to build a kinder, gentler society, Richards said. And if we all intervened a little bit, we would get there. See you next time.
The show then ended with a black screen with white text honoring Trebek.
“Dedicated to Alex Trebek,” said the slate. “Forever in our hearts, always our inspiration.”
Richards’ quote referred to a passionate speech Trebek gave in the first of his final episodes aired in early January, calling on people to be generous amid the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s the season of giving. I know you want to be generous with your family, friends, loved ones, but today I would like you to take it one step further, Trebek said. “I would like you to open your hands and open your hearts to those who are still suffering from COVID-19. People who suffer through no fault of their own. We are trying to build a smoother, kinder society. And if we all intervene a little bit, we’ll get there. “
Watch TODAY all day! Get the best news, information and inspiration TODAY, all day.
Richards took over as guest host for Ken Jennings, who Richards said had to step down as host due to obligations with his other show, “The Chase.” Jennings, 46, thanked fans on Friday for their support during her time behind the Jeopardy! lectern.
This is a summary of my six weeks of hosting @Jeopardy guests, he wrote on Twitter. Thanks for watching, thanks for your patience with a tough learning curve … and, as always, thanks Alex.
Thanks Alex, this is how Jennings signed each episode he organized as a simple recognition of the late Trebek.
He told a fan on Twitter that it was actually Richards who came up with the idea.
Every time @KenJennings thanks Alex at the end of @Jeopardy, I’m all upset. Hope he never stops, Jessica Brody tweeted.
“Thanks, Alex” was suggested by executive producer Mike Richards, and I’m glad he did. There wouldn’t be a show without Alex, Jennings replied.
Jennings also paid tribute to Trebek when he took over in January.
“Not many things in life are perfect, but Alex has done this job pretty much perfectly for over 36 years,” he said at the top of his first episode. “And it was even better up close. been dazzled by her intelligence, her charm, her grace really, there is no other word for it.
Like all “Jeopardy!” fans, I miss Alex a lot, “he added, moved.” And I thank him for what he has done for all of us. Let’s be clear, no one will ever replace the great Alex Trebek, but we can honor him by playing the game he loved. “
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]