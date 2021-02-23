‘Danger!’ Producer and guest host Mike Richards pays tribute to Alex Trebek on air

While he might normally be behind the scenes, Jeopardy! Executive producer Mike Richards appeared on camera Monday night to begin a two-week stint as guest host on the iconic daytime game show.

In his opening remarks, Richards explained that although they have a large number of famous guest hosts lined up for the coming weeks, the coronavirus outbreak in Los Angeles, where the series is filmed, naturally made upcoming hosts a little reluctant to film.

So, as a producer, my job is to literally live out the mantra that the show has to continue, said Richards. So let’s do what Alex Trebek did 8,244 times: Let’s play Jeopardy! and prove that nothing can stop this show.

Trebek, the longtime host of the shows, died at the age of 80 on November 8, 2020 after battling pancreatic cancer. He recorded episodes until the days just before his death in what Richards would later call a Herculean effort.

At the end of the Monday episode, Richards took a moment to appreciate the legacy and dying wish of the Trebeks.

I just want to say, like Alex said, that I was trying to build a kinder, gentler society, Richards said. And if we all intervened a little bit, we would get there. See you next time.

February 22, 2021 episode of “Jeopardy!” ended with a tribute to the late host Alex Trebek. Courtesy of “Jeopardy!”

The show then ended with a black screen with white text honoring Trebek.

“Dedicated to Alex Trebek,” said the slate. “Forever in our hearts, always our inspiration.”

Richards’ quote referred to a passionate speech Trebek gave in the first of his final episodes aired in early January, calling on people to be generous amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s the season of giving. I know you want to be generous with your family, friends, loved ones, but today I would like you to take it one step further, Trebek said. “I would like you to open your hands and open your hearts to those who are still suffering from COVID-19. People who suffer through no fault of their own. We are trying to build a smoother, kinder society. And if we all intervene a little bit, we’ll get there. “

Richards took over as guest host for Ken Jennings, who Richards said had to step down as host due to obligations with his other show, “The Chase.” Jennings, 46, thanked fans on Friday for their support during her time behind the Jeopardy! lectern.

This is a summary of my six weeks of hosting @Jeopardy guests, he wrote on Twitter. Thanks for watching, thanks for your patience with a tough learning curve … and, as always, thanks Alex.

Thanks Alex, this is how Jennings signed each episode he organized as a simple recognition of the late Trebek.

He told a fan on Twitter that it was actually Richards who came up with the idea.

Every time @KenJennings thanks Alex at the end of @Jeopardy, I’m all upset. Hope he never stops, Jessica Brody tweeted.

“Thanks, Alex” was suggested by executive producer Mike Richards, and I’m glad he did. There wouldn’t be a show without Alex, Jennings replied.

Jennings also paid tribute to Trebek when he took over in January.

“Not many things in life are perfect, but Alex has done this job pretty much perfectly for over 36 years,” he said at the top of his first episode. “And it was even better up close. been dazzled by her intelligence, her charm, her grace really, there is no other word for it.

Like all “Jeopardy!” fans, I miss Alex a lot, “he added, moved.” And I thank him for what he has done for all of us. Let’s be clear, no one will ever replace the great Alex Trebek, but we can honor him by playing the game he loved. “