Producers and Guilds Call on President Biden to Keep in Mind Job-Creation Activities in Entertainment; Our industry is more than red carpet celebrities ”
The Motion Picture Association, DGA, IATSE, IFTA, SAG-AFTRA as well as the AFL-CIO’s Professional Employees Department wrote a letter to President Joe Biden urging the new administration to maintain the film community and television, creating jobs and stimulating the economy. in mind when developing the policy.
As the industry multiplies the appeals in Washington DC, the February 18 missive sent to the President this morning said, “We will depend on the leaders you choose to run the key federal agencies to facilitate the recovery and continued success of the government. ‘American. creative economy, especially in positions in the White House, Department of Justice, Department of Commerce, Office of the United States Trade Representative, and key law enforcement agencies. We hope you make it clear that these appointees will ensure that the federal government prioritizes copyright and the US creative sector when developing and enforcing policies that affect us. “
Overall, the letter said, the industry supports 2.5 million U.S. jobs across a range of skills and trades, helps fund 320,000 businesses in cities and small towns across the country, and pays more of 188 billion dollars in wages per year, the group of producers and guilds noted.
The letter follows on a Friday by an overlapping coalition directed against Senate leaders specifically asking for insurance relief against the pandemic, the absence of which has resulted in the loss of hundreds of productions.
Today’s letter says the pandemic has put around 465,000 US film and television jobs at risk, and online piracy has increased. Despite extensive protocols that allowed filming to resume safely, production will not return to normal levels, however, until the country gets over the COVID crisis.
“We support your efforts to prioritize leadership in this critical area. We stand ready to work with you and Congress on a comprehensive political agenda to ensure the entertainment industry captures and delivers more film, TV and streaming content that audiences around the world love. This program includes promoting a strong copyright policy that rewards creators for their work, cracking down on illegal piracy operations that threaten our creative economy, and ensuring that the government encourages and encourages production. “
February 18, 2021
February 18, 2021
President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. The White House
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue
Washington, DC 20500
Dear Mr. President:
Building on our shared commitment to the success of America’s creative community, we – the representatives of our nation’s film and television creators – look forward to working with you and your administration to achieve the centerpiece of your agenda: Unite, Rebuild. and strengthen our country.
Our industry is about more than just celebrities on the red carpet; the vast majority occupy behind-the-camera roles such as writers, costume designers, composers, animators, hairdressers and makeup artists, set editors, lighting technicians, film workers and caterers. We support 2.5 million jobs in the United States in a range of skills and trades, help finance 320,000 businesses in cities and small towns across the country, and pay more than $ 188 billion in salaries per year. According to an analysis of data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average annual salary in film and television production exceeds $ 103,000 – 75% more than the average annual salary in the United States – and we are proud to count ourselves among the most unionized sectors of the US economy. America’s film and television creators are the most successful in the world: we bring more than $ 17 billion in international sales to the US economy and generate a trade surplus in all major global markets.
First, we support efforts to help America overcome the challenges of COVID-19. For much of 2020 until today, significant parts of the industry have closed their doors. The pandemic has put around 465,000 US film and television jobs at risk, and industry analysts have shown that online piracy has increased. By working together, unions and companies in our industry have developed extensive protocols that have allowed filming to resume safely. Production will not return to normal levels, however, until the country gets over the COVID crisis. We support your efforts to prioritize leadership in this critical area.
We stand ready to work with you and Congress on a comprehensive political agenda to ensure the entertainment industry captures and delivers more film, TV and streaming content that audiences around the world love. This program includes promoting a strong copyright policy that rewards creators for their work, cracking down on illegal piracy operations that threaten our creative economy, and ensuring that the government encourages and encourages production.
Copyright protection, along with free speech and the First Amendment, forms the basis for the success of the creative community and will pave the way for a solid recovery. Copyright guarantees respect for the basic human rights of creators and provides property rights that encourage investment in the arts. It is through copyright that the creative workforce receives the fruits of its labor. We look forward to working with you and your administration to effectively protect and enforce these constitutionally enshrined rights.
In addition to strong copyright policy and enforcement, our industry will rely on the federal government to ensure our long-term success. The production of our industry will depend on policies that ensure that the United States provides a globally competitive production environment, including tax, trade and insurance policies.
We will depend on the leaders you choose to manage the major federal agencies to facilitate the recovery and continued success of America’s creative economy, particularly in the positions of the White House, Department of Justice, Department of Commerce, Office of the United States Trade and Key Enforcement Representative. agencies. We hope you make it clear that these appointees will ensure that the federal government prioritizes copyright and the US creative sector when developing and enforcing policies that affect us. From promoting a business program that rewards American creators to cracking down on piracy, the administration must reject the idea that the success of any American industry depends on weakening copyright or the profitability of labor. of the creative community.
The Biden administration and the 117th Congress will have many goals and priorities – promises to keep and a legacy to build. The unions, guilds and studios we represent promise our commitment and confidence that, by working together, we can unify our great country – stronger and more resilient.
Truly,
Jennifer Dorning President
Department of Professional Employees, AFL-CIO (DPE)
Matthew Loeb International President
International Alliance of Theater Workers (IATSE)
Charles H. Rivkin
President and CEO Motion Picture Association (MPA)
Russell hollander
National Executive Director Directors Guild of America (DGA)
Jean Prewitt President and Chief Executive Officer
Alliance for Independent Cinema and Television (IFTA)
David White
National Executive Director
Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA)
