Dr Hibbert of The Simpsons: Harry Shearer replaced by black actor Kevin Michael Richardson | The simpsons

After more than 30 years playing Dr. Julius Hibbert in The Simpsons, Harry Shearer will be replaced by voice actor Kevin Michael Richardson seven months after the show’s producers pledged to no longer have white actors voicing black characters. On Monday, Fox confirmed that the episode that aired last night in the US, Dairy Queen, will be the last Shearers as Hibbert. From Sunday, the Doctor will be played by Richardson instead. Shearer will continue to voice his other characters, including Mr. Burns, Smithers, Principal Skinner, Ned Flanders and Reverend Lovejoy. The Simpsons’ engagement in June came amid the renewed Black Lives Matter movement and associated racial accounting in media, pop culture and beyond. It followed White Voice actors including Mike Henry (Cleveland Brown) of Family Guy, Kristen Bell (Molly Tillerman) of Central Park, and Jenny Slate (Missy) of Big Mouth who left their roles as people of color. Earlier last year, Hank Azaria said he would no longer play the character of Indian convenience store owner Apu, after years of public pressure. I think the most important thing is to listen to the Indians and their experience, Azaria told Stephen Colbert at the time. Azaria had also played black co-worker Homers Carl Carlson, before being replaced in that role by Alex Dsert in September. Richardsons vocal credits include the role of Loiss’s ex-boyfriend, Jerome on Family Guy, and Cleveland Brown Jr on The Cleveland Show. He currently plays lead Brian Lewis on American Dad, and has previously appeared on The Simpsons as various characters, including a Nigerian King (The Princess Guy), Jay G (The Great Phatsby), and Burns cellmate (American History X- Cellent). He was nominated for a 2019 Primetime Emmy for voicing Rosie on Netflixs F Is For Family. Fox’s announcement of the Hibberts redesign comes a day after another beloved family series, The Muppet Show, added a warning to 18 of its episodes warning of negative portrayals and / or abuse of people or cultures throughout the series. This movement was part of Disney Stories Matter Initiative, launched to improve portrayal in its production, which saw the same disclaimer added to films such as Lady and the Tramp, The Jungle Book, The Aristocats, Dumbo, and Swiss Family Robinson.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos