Cameron Diaz has a weird nickname for Drew Barrymore





These ladies are actually BFF goals. Today Drew Barrymore turned 46 and in honor of her birthday she did everything for her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show. Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

To keep things interesting, the show crew decided it would be fun to keep Drew in the dark about what was going to happen during the episode and surprise her every step of the way and there were some big surprises! And of course, there had to be an appearance by Drew’s best friend Cameron Diaz, which ended up revealing some pretty funny things about their friendship. Most importantly, we need to discuss the fact that Drew and Cameron affectionately call each other “Poo Poo”. “When we’re at a restaurant, she says to the waiter, ‘Ask Poo Poo what she wants.’ And people will say, “What? We are called Poo Poo. I call him Poo Poo. It’s in my phone like Poo Poo, ”Cameron added. And on top of that, Cameron and Drew literally have their own language. Drew also revealed that Cameron is the only person she will let sleep in her bed with her. Drew Barrymore Show / Via youtube.com

And it all started when Cameron was forced to sleep on Drew’s floor holding his hand after a bad breakup. “I don’t like to sleep with anyone that’s one thing. I don’t know why but it’s my thing. If it’s like a lover then obviously it’s different, but no friends .I will sleep in a tub, I slept on a pool table, as you name it, but this one … oh my God. We lived together for times, were roommates. I slept in a tent while my fever was going up a Chilean mountain in a thunderstorm in Patagonia. I mean, yeah, we’ve been everywhere together, “Drew explained. And while they might not be together for Drew’s birthday this year, they have plenty of birthday celebrations to look back on, from the Hamptons to Hawaii! The Drew Barrymore Show / Via youtube.com

"We've had so many birthdays together. Usually we're really together… we're not great gifts, we were more about experience, so we're always trying to go somewhere and do something. with the girls and being together. Cook, eat, hang and stay awake all night and have the best time, "Cameron said. "Really one of the great joys of my life is our friendship. When I think of you literally I'm going to cry, because I just think you are so special and celebrating yourself is the absolute every year , this is one of my favorite times of the year to celebrate you, "Cameron told Drew. And the feeling is definitely mutual based on Drew's response, who said, "You've made me a better person my whole life. And you've seen me through it all. Ugly, beautiful, loss, life, birth. .. The fact that you love me means more than anything because you know everything about me. I love you! " Overall, I don't think these ladies could love each other more. I would even go so far as to say that they are #BFFGoals and they really mean it.

