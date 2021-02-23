Entertainment
California has fewest cases in over 100 days
California on Sunday recorded its fewest new cases of COVID-19 since the first day of November, according to data compiled by this news organization, a duration of 112 days.
Although only some counties release updates on weekends, the 3,495 cases reported on Sunday were fewer than on any day – Christmas, Thanksgiving, any holiday or weekend – since the very start of the winter wave. from California more than three months ago. At about 6,580 per day over the past week, California’s average daily cases have been cut in half over the past two weeks, and the state has registered less over the past week than any since the second week of November – a decrease of 85% from last month. peak.
At 3.1%, the rate of positive return tests in California over the past week also hit its lowest point since the first day of November – less than a percentage point from its all-time low.
California hospitals reported a net reduction of well over 400 patients on Saturday and the active number of COVID-positive patients fell below 7,000 for the first time since the last days of November. For nearly three consecutive months, hospitals across the state have registered more coronavirus patients each day than the state’s previous peak last summer. This weekend, the active number finally fell below the peak from the previous summer.
Deaths have also started to decline, but the past three months have been the deadliest for the pandemic in California. With 228 dead on Sunday, last week’s death toll still stands at nearly 2,300, an average of around 326 per day. Although deaths have fallen about 42% from their peak last month, COVID-19 is killing more than twice as many Californians now than at any time before December.
Eight counties accounted for the 228 deaths in the state on Sunday: 92 in Los Angeles, 55 in San Bernardino, 40 in Orange, 25 in Alameda, 12 in Kern, two in San Diego, and one each in Santa Clara and Kings counties .
The death toll in California during the pandemic has climbed to 49,340 people, nearly half of which have occurred since the schedule moved to 2021. In the United States, the cumulative death toll was approaching 500,000 on Sunday.
The decline in California has outpaced the country’s downward trend as it recovers from the devastating winter wave. California and the United States each reported their highest average daily number of cases on January 10. Since then, cases in the country have declined by about 73%, including 44% in the past two weeks, according to data collected by The New York Times.
California, which at the height of its epidemic this winter led the country in overall and per capita infections, now reports a per capita infection rate over the past week that is below the national average and below 25 other states, or about 16.6 cases per day per 100,000 residents last week.
In the Bay Area, every county reported a per capita rate over the past week that was below the state average. The region is home to four of the 14 counties with 10 or less daily cases per 100,000 population – San Francisco, Alameda, Marin and Napa – only two others on the list have a population of 100,000.
Only four counties reported per capita rates above 30: Inyo, Merced, Tulare and Colusa. And 12 others reported rates above 20: Lassen, Stanislaus, Kings, Kern, San Luis Obispo, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Nevada, San Diego, Fresno, Madera and Los Angeles.
When the state updates its reopening levels on Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Gavin Newsom said last week there could be a “substantial” move. To break out of the purple level, a county must have a case rate of less than 7 per 100,000, but the state uses a more complex formula that adjusts for high testing rates.
In numbers provided by the Department of Health and Human Services, updated Friday, San Francisco’s adjusted case rate of 7.9 was the lowest in the Bay Area. A total of 27 counties had rates below 14, including Marin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Alameda and Napa counties in the Bay Area.
