La Poubelle owner slams Gavin Newsom in emotional video





HOLLYWOOD, CA A new video featuring restaurant and small business owners in Hollywood and the San Fernando Valley is aimed directly at Governor Gavin Newsom, demanding he act to help struggling businesses. Angela Marsden, owner of Pineapple Hill Saloon & Grill, who went viral last year in a tearful video highlighting the gap between her own restaurant and movie productions, circulated the open letter to Newsom on Friday.

In the video, small business owners detail the sacrifices they made to open their businesses and the lingering effects of multiple closures. In addition, they frequently accuse the governor of being “out of touch”, citing his highly publicized dinner at the French laundry against health orders. “We are the biggest employers, the small businesses,” said Françoise Koster, owner of Bistro La Poubelle in Hollywood. “We employ a ton of people, it’s the backbone of the nation. We’ve been completely kicked out.”

While demanding immediate solutions from the governor, Pineapple Hill Saloon & Grill has also spurred the recall petition from Gavin Newsom, who continues to progressively progress towards the numbers needed to hold a special election. The petition is due to reach a total of 1,495,709 signatures, or 12% of the votes cast in the last election by March 17. Nearly 1.1 million signatures had been submitted by Feb.5, according to the California Secretary of State’s office. Recall that Gavin2020, organizer of the petition, said on February 17 that 1,689,000 signatures had been submitted, approaching its own goal of reaching 2 million signatures by March 10.

“It’s not fair for them to arbitrarily shut us down and keep us shut for that long without any evidence,” said Camila Perry, owner of The Oaks Tavern. Newsom cited the dire shortage of intensive care beds as the reason for the reestablishment of regional stay-at-home orders in December, when ICU capacity fell to zero percent.

Last year, a judge struck down Los Angeles County’s mandatory restaurant closings as “arbitrary.” However, a California appeal judge in February said he did not believe the county was required to show data linking the transmission of the coronavirus to the restaurant. “It does not seem to me to require a leap of logic to conclude that it raises a significant risk of transmission of this deadly disease and I do not see this as a case where the county was indifferent to the consequences, which are serious”, Judge Nora Manella said during a hearing according to the Los Angeles Times.

Since 1913, only one of 53 attempts to recall a California governor has been successful, according to CalMatters. This time Governor Gray Davis was recalled and replaced by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

