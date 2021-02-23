New vibrant entertainment venue opens at Dairy Creek Golf Course





San Luis Obispo County Parks present a new entertainment venue in El Chorro Regional Park on Route 1 between San Luis Obispo and Morro Bay. The place called Swing Time opened on October 19. The operation complies with current COVID-19 guidelines and includes appropriate physical distancing and the wearing of masks in an outdoor environment while still being protected from the elements. Josh Heptig, golf director for San Luis Obispo County Parks, describes the place as a mix of a pinball machine, sports bar, driving range and bowling alley. The current operation is COVID-19 compliant and will have more party and entertainment features once restrictions start to lift. The new Swing Time facility, located within the Dairy Creek Golf Courses property in El Chorro Regional Park, is powered by Toptracer (one of the subsidiary brands of Topgolf Entertainment Group). Swing Time is a Toptracer range that offers the perfect interactive and social experience for all skill levels even if you’ve never played golf. With real-time data, players can participate in a variety of games, improve their skills, or just get introduced to golf. The Toptracer range allows players to experience golf like the pros at local driving ranges in over 7,500 bays in 29 countries, now including the central California coast. Every time you hit the ball, Toptracers interactive displays deliver stunning graphics in vivid colors. Best of all, at Swing Time, you’ll hit balls at real interactive candy-colored targets from the comfort of your own private, temperature-controlled punch bay. The Toptracer variety of games and data is fun for all ages and abilities. Families can work as a team to catch different sea creatures in a game of Go Fish, while top golfers work on their game and challenge players from around the world. From Long Drive competition to world famous courses such as St. Andrews and Pebble Beach, Toptracers’ advanced analytics help you fine-tune your swing by analyzing your ball trajectory, speed, peak, curve, range , total distance, etc. The Siren El Chorro Cantina is on-site to satisfy your inner foodie. The Siren offers a menu filled with tasty treats and a well-stocked bar with craft and local beers and a wide selection of spirits and specialty drinks. The Siren El Chorro Cantina is fully compliant with COVID-19 operational guidelines for the foreign service. Swing Time opens at 10 a.m. and the last golf shots are hit at 10 p.m. each evening. As of March 1, bay hourly rates start at $ 20 until 2 p.m., happy hour rates are $ 30 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and prime-time rates are $ 50 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Ten bays are available for your group of up to four people. Reservations are strongly suggested as Swing Time has been very popular and is generally booked. www.dairycreekslo.com/toptracer/ is the place to find more information, download the Toptracer app, and make 7-day advanced reservations. Related About the Author: News staff The Paso Robles Daily News press team wrote or edited this story based on local contributors and press releases. Press staff can be contacted at [email protected]







