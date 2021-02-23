Actor Gul Panag says celebrities don’t open up about issues because they fear retaliation: The Tribune India





Vinayak Padmadeo Actor Gul Panag is among a tiny minority of celebrities who have spoken out about social issues, including the farmers’ protest, while many of his fraternity have remained silent. The former Miss India says she “ sympathizes ” with celebrities who choose to remain silent for fear of reprisal from the government or their lobbies who have targeted celebrities in the past. “I have sympathy (for them) and it’s a personal choice to support something or to remain silent. It’s completely an individual decision, ”Gul told The Tribune on Sunday. “Traditionally, celebrities in India have never taken strong positions. In the UK and US we’ve seen a lot of celebrities take a very public stand against what the government of the day was doing … whether it was Black Lives Matter, whether it was Taking the Knee. They took symbolic positions. Why they don’t do it in India is because of fear of weakening institutions or just fear of being harassed, ”said Gul. Celebrities including great cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, current Indian cricketer team captain Virat Kohli and some of the cinematic fraternity including Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar have joined the ‘India Against Propaganda’ campaign ‘after pop icon Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg supported farmers. demonstration. Indian celebrities have come under fire for voicing their pro-government stance. Gul, however, points out that the only reason some of the famous people who mocked the previous government for fuel increases are silent on the same issue today is because they fear retaliation. “It is a government that rules through fear. We could laugh at the previous government because it was not afraid. But clearly, this government is hypersensitive to mockery and it rules through fear. So they instilled fear and effectively took away your ability to talk about the things you want to say, ”she said. “The way organized lobbies attack celebrities who speak out is why they don’t speak out. They came after people like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. And the other very critical aspect is what I learned from my father (Lt Gen HS Panag). My father always called a spade a spade. And yet, he was able to climb to the top. How? ‘Or’ What? Because he didn’t have any skeletons in his closet. You can’t afford to have skeletons in your closet and then take on the powers that be, ”she said.







