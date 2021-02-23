In “Minari”, harvest an American dream | Entertainment





It was not lost on me, Chung chuckles, talking about Los Angeles. I think he kinda knew what I was getting at with the movie, but we just weren’t talking about it. He wanted to come on set and see what we were doing but I kind of said no. We had some friction during production, to be honest, and that didn’t go away until I showed him the movie, and then it kind of eased all the tension we had. Minari, which A24 is currently broadcasting with a larger digital version starting February 25, was not a big production. It was made for less than $ 10 million. It modestly fits into the rhythm of life and the intimate scale of the family. But the film, a Plan B production (Brad Pitt is an executive producer), has grown steadily since its premiere at Sundance, where it won the theater’s top prize. The Golden Globes sparked controversy by limiting Minari (a deeply American film, with dirt in its fingers and largely Korean dialogue) to its category of foreign language films. But the film has racked up awards elsewhere, including a bushel of Screen Actors Guild nominations, a reliable Oscar. And perhaps more importantly, his honest and genuine interpretation of an Asian American family, in a world of entertainment so often dependent on stereotypes, resonated significantly with many. But before all that, Minari first moved the parents of its creators. At Sundance, Chung, Yeun and producer Christina Oh, all of Korea’s first generation immigrant children brought their mothers and fathers to the premiere, putting them in the same apartment complex in Park City. Oh could feel her mother during the movie hugging her in joy. When Yeun and his father got up at the end, they hugged and sobbed.

