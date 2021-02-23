Chloe Zhao’s ‘Nomadland’ cleared for release in China





10:08 PM PST 02/22/2021



by



Patrick brzeski



The filmmaker’s Chinese origins and the film’s buzz at the Oscars sparked the interest of the country’s arthouse community.

Chlo Zhao’s favorite at the Oscars Nomadland has been given the green light for a limited theatrical release in China. The pace and themes of the neo-western would generally be a challenge for the Chinese film market, but the director’s Chinese origins and the acclaim her work has already received have sparked enthusiasm among some Chinese moviegoers. Nomadland will be shown through the National Alliance of Arthouse Cinemas (NAAC), a government-backed organization that publishes independent films in China with support from major local operators. A source at one of the exhibitors who support the NAAC said The Hollywood ReporterOn Tuesday, the film received official clearance for a limited release, but no exact date has been set. In recent years, the NAAC has made a habit of importing and releasing major Oscar contenders just before or after the Oscar ceremony. Previous versions of the organization have included Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri ($ 10.3 million), Manchester by the sea ($ 1.2 million) and Bohemian Rhapsody ($ 14 million), as well as numerous Chinese and European arthouse films. Based on Jessica Bruder’s 2017 non-fiction book,Nomadland: surviving America in the 21st century,Nomadlandis Zhao’s third feature film, following the critically acclaimed filmSongs that my brothers taught meandThe horseman. Born in Beijing, Zhao attended film school at New York University and now resides in the U.S. She recently directed the upcoming Marvel movie.The Eternals. Nomadlandfollows Fern (Frances McDormand), a widow who leaves her small town to explore life outside mainstream society. THRCritic David Rooney called the film “a powerful study of the character of a different kind of freedom fighter.”







