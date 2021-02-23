Katrina Kaifs’ sister Isabelle gears up for Bollywood film debut





Isabelle Kaif in the poster for ‘Time To Dance’

Image Credit: instagram.com/isakaif

Isabelle Kaif, the sister of Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, will do her best in the first film Time To Dance, also with actor Sooraj Pancholi. Their film will be released on March 12 and the posters show Isabelle and her co-star as professional dancers competing in a talent hunt. It’s time to break free. It’s time to let the movement take over. #TimeToDance coming out on March 12, 2021, Isabelle wrote, revealing a poster where she is seen wearing a glittery brown outfit and heels. Produced by Lizelle DSouza, wife of choreographer Remo DSouza, the dance film is directed by Stanley Menino DCosta. Over the years, Isabelle has shown an interest in following in the footsteps of her famous sister Katrinas. They live together in Mumbai and are often seen vacationing together. Time To Dance isn’t Isabelle’s only Bollywood project. She is currently working on Suswagatam Khushaamadeed with Pulkit Samrat, friend of Salman Khan. In the drama, Isabelle plays Noor, a young woman from Agra. Isabelle is talented and hardworking. We have just started shooting the film. She’s very motivating because she does so much work that sometimes I feel like what I’m doing in the movie? I am very excited to team up with her because I have the chance to work with new talents. Hope we make a good movie, Samrat said in an interview with IANS. While Time To Dance is now billed as Isabelle’s Bollywood debut in March, it has been reported that Kwatha with Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma is going to be her first Bollywood film. The two had even started filming in Manipur in 2019 for the film in which Sharma played an Indian army officer. Its current condition is unknown. Katrina continues to remain friends with her alleged ex-boyfriend and colleague Khan, who appears to be a fan of her younger sister. In December 2020, Khan took to his social media to talk about the Isabelle Mashallah music video. Arre wah Isabel … beautiful song and you sound good .. many kudos, Khan wrote in an Instagram post upon its release.







