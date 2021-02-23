Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik cuts a trophy-shaped cake on her comeback party (see photos)





Rubina Dilaik has been part of popular TV shows Strong points TV actress Rubina Dialik has been announced as the winner of Bigg Boss 14.

Rubina is known for her popular TV show “Shakti”.

His friends in the industry threw a lavish homecoming party. Popular TV actress Rubina Dilaik was announced the winner of Bigg Boss 14 on Sunday. Since then, there have been ongoing celebrations for Rubina. She received a warm welcome from her husband Abhibav Shukla, her sister Jyoti Dilaik and her family after nearly 140 days of social isolation. And on Monday night, her friends in the industry threw a lavish party for the diva to celebrate her big win. Besides Rubina and Abhinav, attendees included actors like Srishty Rode, Sharad Kelkar, Keerti Gaekwad and more. Rubina shared a few snaps from the night on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Celebrating with my people”. Looked: Along with the dancing, music, and laughs, the party footage also featured a gorgeous chocolate cake that looks exactly like the Bigg Boss winner’s trophy. The cake had “Congratulations Winner 14 Bigg Boss … Super Proud” written on it. Looked: One of Rubina’s closest friends in the industry, Srishty Rode also posted Insta stories from the party where the former is seen overwhelmed by the surprise homecoming party. In another story, Rubina and Abhinav were seen cutting the cakes into the shape of trophies and feeding their friends. Previously, Rubina did an Insta live moment with her Bigg Boss 14 trophy where she dedicated her victory to her family, friends and fans. “Thank you very much,” read the message. Watch the full video here: Promoted About Somdatta SahaExplorer – this is what Somdatta likes to call herself Whether in terms of food, people or places, all she craves is knowing the unknown. A simple aglio olio or daal-chawal pasta and a good movie can make the day.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos