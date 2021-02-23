Gunda to Hungama, Desi Twitter gives a Bollywood twist to viral fight video UP

Indian Twitter on Monday came across an ugly fight video that reminded them of Bollywood movies. The brawl took place in the Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh between traders and workers at two chat booths. The brawl broke out in the Atithi Bhavan market area in the town of Baraut between store owners to attract more customers to their respective stores, as a result of which visuals of the incident were released to the media. social.

12 people were injured and eight arrested in connection with the incident. However, no serious injuries were reported, Baghpat police said.

The viral video quickly circulated online, and one of the arrested brawlers reminded many of Albert Einstein and “Virus,” a fictional character played by Boman Irani in 3 idiots.

Note: Some viewers may find the video disturbing. Loudly used language.

But the memes don’t end there.

Many Hindi movie fans have likened the viral video to the extravagant and elaborate fight footage that is a part of several Bollywood films.

This is where a dedicated Twitter bot account for video editing came into the picture.

Ready with the right script and their favorite Bollywood fight video, several users spam the bot’s account in an attempt to juxtapose those scenes with Baghpat’s brawl.

The results? See for yourself.

Here are some memes after the arrests:

Armed with iron bars and sticks, the men fought each other in a scuffle that lasted about 20 minutes before stopping, police said.