CPW Study Shows Mountain Lions Are Alive | Western Colorado

Thousands of mountain lions live in Colorado, but the elusive predator hasn’t always been seen as a vital member of the states ecosystem.

In a series of videos posted to YouTube on Monday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife explores how life with mountain lions has changed in the state in recent years.

Agency mammal researcher Matt Aldridge carried 102 independent lions over the 10-year study and found that the common distance that the lions would disperse was 60 miles, although some had walked hundreds of miles.

The study showed that mountain lion populations in urban areas were thriving.

Mountain lion interactions with humans can range from backyard sightings, deprivation of livestock and pets, to direct encounters with humans.

Several mountain lion encounters have made headlines over the past two years, such as the mountain lion that was strangled to death after attacking a jogger outside of Fort Collins in 2019 and another encounter that has was captured on video outside of Provo, Utah, in October. It showed a lion following a hiker as he walked back for six minutes.

Parks and Wildlife spokesperson Randy Hampton said that so far this year, 83 incidents have involved mountain lions across the state.

The largest number of reports came from the Front Range, with six reports in the Glenwood, Vail, Eagle and Aspen area, and three in western Garfield County and Mesa County.

On January 4, a mountain lion in New Castle was reported walking down a street at 2 p.m.

Earlier this month, there were numerous reports in the northern Grand Junction-Fruita area when a mountain lion was seen near Interstate 70 on routes 22 and H.

The next day, a caller said he heard a mountain lion at night north of Fruita on K Road.

Mountain lions have also been seen in the Montrose area. Near Ridgway on January 13, a caller said a mountain killed a moose and left it near his house. The owner reportedly moved the carcass in front of their house and the lion was seen in the area over the following days.

On February 19, a report of a mountain lion around a fence near Montrose also arrived.

Parks and Wildlife estimates that 3,800 to 4,400 independent and mature mountain lions live in Colorado, including dependent young.

New technologies like home security cameras are making it easier for people to see mountain lions more often than ever before. In several of the parks and wildlife videos, mountain lions can be seen roaming the houses in search of prey.

In one video, some poor sheep herders had no chance of escaping after a mountain lion jumped a fence to attack. An annual lion death rate is 84 items, according to Parks and Wildlife.

Hampton admitted that ranchers who have cattle slaughtered by mountain lions is nothing new in Northwest Colorado, but owners are covered and reimbursed if the cattle are killed by a lion or bear.

He said home security cameras have made these investigations much easier.

Of the 868 reports received by Parks and Wildlife regarding mountain lions in 2020, one in nine has been seen on a security or surveillance camera around a home.

Ten years ago, these objects didn’t really exist in wide use, so over 100 security camera observations are new and can’t really be compared to a time when we didn’t have ( such) cameras everywhere, Mark Vieira, the agency’s carnivore and fur-bearing animal program manager, said in a press release.

Especially around houses that are not in an urban setting and that are in mountain lion country, we have always had lions, especially at night, using the areas around these houses. The owners just didn’t know it with no cameras everywhere.

About 17% of reports of mountain lions involved conflict with livestock, and 11% had deer as the source behind the appeal to Colorado’s parks and wildlife.

MORE ABOUT MOUNTAIN LIONS

With some male mountain lions weighing over 180 pounds, Colorados’ most elusive predator has faced hostile neighbors over the years.

Until 1965, bonuses were paid for their withdrawal as the attitude of the first settlers was that they were dangerous and killed livestock as shooting, trapping and using poison on the animal was not regulated in the early 1900s, reports CPW. CPW has changed the classification of cougars from predator to game mammal and mountain lions are better protected.

Now the cougar is considered a valued member of the Colorado community.

Among the big takeaways from the study was the fact that mountain lions, especially adult females, use urban areas to find prey.

One of the collared lions studied would have entered the Boulder area at night and left during the day, an indicator that they are using these areas for their prey while avoiding human interactions.

In areas with a higher density of houses, such as neighborhoods, 83% of mountain lion use would have occurred between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

As such, pets and livestock should be kept nearby. In the study, 39% of cougars sampled during feeding were found to consume domestic prey such as dogs, cats and livestock.