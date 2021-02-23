Interior photos of 5 lavish Bollywood celebrity homes in Bandra, Mumbai

Mumbai’s upscale coastal suburb – Bandra is popular for its hip and trendy vibe. From old bungalows to upscale boutiques, from the popular street market to the mural, from the bandstand promenade to the several Bollywood celebrity promenade, Bandra is a core town in the city cape. From Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat mansion to Saif Ali Khan’s palace like home, Bandra is home to many Bollywood celebrities.

From Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan to Kareena Kapoor Khan, a tour inside the magnificent homes of five celebrities living in Bandra.

1. House of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Mannat

Let’s start with the first Bollywood family. The Mannat house of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan is the ultimate definition of luxury. The iconic monument attracts tourists from all over the world. The mansion facing the sea is a six-story bungalow. SRK had its eyes set on the 1920s Category III heritage villa, Villa Vienna (Mannat’s original name) and finally brought it in in 2001. Mannat was designed by Gauri Khan, with the architect- designer Kaif Faquih and each floor has a distinct theme. The house consisted of several bedrooms, living spaces, a library, an auditorium and a gymnasium. It is one of the most expensive residences in Mumbai.

Gauri Khan with his son AbRam Khan

Shah Rukh Khan with his friends and family

AbRam Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

2. Salman Khan at Galaxy Apartment

Salman Khan has been living in Galaxy Apartment for years now. Just like SRK’s house, the Bhaijaan adobe is another tourist spot in Bandra. The building is home to Khan’s family and parents. I love staying in my apartment in Bandra above a large luxury bungalow as my parents live in the apartment above mine. Since I was a child I have taken the same turn left or right and I wouldn’t have done it any other way, he said of his apartment, according to a Hindustan Times article.

The whole building is like a big family. When we were little, all the children in the building played together in the garden below and sometimes even slept there. At the time, there were no different houses, all houses were considered our own and we would go to anyone’s house to eat food. I always stay in the same apartment because I have countless memories attached to this house, he added.

3. John Abrahams Luxe Penthouse

John Abraham’s Duplex Apartment facing the Arabian Sea is a 4000 square foot penthouse located in Bandra West. Named Villa in Heaven, Abraham resides here with his wife Priya Runchal. The house is designed by the Johns Abraham John family company. The use of the floor-to-ceiling window, local woods, and green building practices make this a beautiful adobe.

4. Bachelor Pad by Ranbir Kapoor

Designed by Gauri Khan, Ranbir Kapoor’s house is chic and perfect for the bachelor. Speaking of the house, Kapoor’s father, the late Rishi Kapoor, tweeted: “Vastu” Wonderful! Gauri Khan! You made a house in Ranbir’s house. Beautifully done! Neetu and I are overwhelmed. Thank you!” Located in Bandras Vastu Pali Hill, the house is worth Rs 35 crore, according to a TOI report.

5. Royal House of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Designed by the Darshini Shah project, the couple recently moved into a new home. The Satguru Sharan Building is their new adobe which is located right next to the old Fortune Heights house where they stayed for over a decade. The new house looks a lot like the old pad with a new set of requirements watch out for the arrival of the second child. Of the house, interior designer Shah told the Mumbai Mirror: “There is a beautiful new nursery for the baby and a clean space for Taimurs as he grows up. He is much bigger. than their old house; it is more spacious with beautiful terraces, a swimming pool, outdoor areas and open spaces that have been furnished. It has room for everyone. They like their spaces to feel like their travel journals . All they have about them is something that they have collected over time, and it has a memory or story attached to it. Like, they love England, they love the classic decor style colonial. They also don’t like anything loud. Like their Fortune Heights home, even their new home has a library, artwork, antiques, candles, some type of furniture. “

Now read:

Gold Lamborgini at a dress Rs 218 Cr, expensive things Saudi royals spend their millions on

Hrithik Roshan in Shahid Kapoor, inside the lavish oceanfront apartments of these 4 Bollywood stars

4 grandiose and multi-crore properties belonging to the royal family of Jaipur