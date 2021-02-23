Disney Plus launches Star, a streaming outlet with more adult rates, in Europe and other global territories

Disney Plus realized its plan to offer a general entertainment service Star in Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, giving the company a new diffusion outlet for more adult programming.

Also today, Disney + with Star was launched in Singapore, the first market where Disney + entered with the new Star offering. Eastern Europe, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea are expected to follow later this year. After its initial launch in November 2019, Disney + is now present in dozens of territories.

In Europe, the Star service will cost 8.99 per month or 89.90 per year, with a similar price in other launch markets.

With Hulu only a domestic operation at the moment, Star’s redesign and expansion gives Disney a valuable global streaming outlet for a wider range of content, especially what it produces in-house. He took over the operations of Star, a powerful linear TV and streaming force in Southeast Asia and beyond, in 2019 as part of the $ 71.3 billion acquisition of most of 21st Century Fox. .

Thousands of hours of Disney General Entertainment Content movies and TV shows are featured in the new Star offering. Suppliers under this tent include Disney Television Studios (ABC Signature and Twentieth Television), FX Productions, 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures.

Star will premiere more than 35 new originals from Disney TV studios in international markets, with more than 35 first-run series due to air by the end of year one. Titles will vary by region. The drama created by David E. Kelley is among those shown in some markets at launch. Big sky; Love, Simon derivative series Love, Victor; and animated sitcom for adults Solar opposites, co-created by Justin Roiland from Rick and morty and Mike McMahan, who was an assistant writer on the animated hit. Drama series Helstrom will also be available at launch.

The service also provides for originals produced locally in some areas.

The library series on Star include Grey’s Anatomy (a big draw in the United States for Netflix), 24, The X-Files, Lost, Family Guy, Atlanta, blackish and Scandal. The films include winners from recent years like The favourite and The Grand Budapest Hotel, as well as classics such as A pretty woman, Die hard 2, The devil wears Prada and Red Mill.

As part of today’s launch, Disney + also added new parental controls. (See how-to video above.) Enhanced tools include the ability to set content access limits for specific profiles based on content rating and the ability to add a PIN code to lock out profiles that have access to mature content. Orders will be available on Disney + in the US as well as internationally.

As Star begins its deployment, the initial connection to Star assets has already proven its worth. The Disney + Hotstar Streaming Pack offers Disney + at low cost to Hotstar subscribers in India and Indonesia. It represented about 30% of Disney + ‘s total reach of 94.9 million subscribers as of Jan. 2, the company reported this month.

The latest launch plans were announced last December during the company’s investor day. Wall Street continues to reward Disney’s pivot to streaming, which came at a time when Covid-19 beat its other operations like theatrical releases and theme parks. The company’s stock rose 4% on Monday to an all-time high of $ 191.76, largely due to anticipation of Star’s rollout.

Disney + has touched the lives of nearly one hundred million people around the world, providing a home for exceptional tales from beloved brands of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, and the launch today of the Star-branded international general entertainment This offering marks an exciting expansion for the service, said Rebecca Campbell, President, International Operations and Direct-to-Consumer, The Walt Disney Co. With the addition of Star, we have created even more value to consumers by adding an incredible range of – quality movies and series for families, older teens and adults, fueled by the acquisition of 21st Century Fox and our creative studios.

