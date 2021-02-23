Kangana Ranaut, Swara Bhasker, Bollywood Article Numbers and a War of Words

Kangana Ranaut had made the headlines recently for the wrong reasons. For standing out as a feminist while shooting other women in the same tweet and the same breath. While it certainly isn’t new and off the mark, recent scathing attacks have been persistent among others. One would imagine that with his precious time and busy schedule shooting numerous films to display a range that many envy, Ranaut would want to use his words wisely on the microblogging platform. In fact, she changed her base to Koo App and even showed up with her caste.

But it’s not about that or the many memes the Twitterverse threw to mark his alleged (read threatened) departure from Twitter. It’s about the old debate about songs from Bollywood articles that demean women and how the Panga actress uses it against industry colleagues she doesn’t align with, for them. degrade further. It all started when the former Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Sukhdev Panse, made a derogatory remark, calling him “naachney gaane waali”. The star obviously gave it back and retaliated with, whoever that fool is, does he know I’m not Deepika Katrina or Alia …. I’m the only one who refused to do item numbers, refused to make a great hero (Khan / Kumar) movies that made whole Bullywoodiya gang men and women against me. I am a Rajput woman, I am not shaking my ass, I am breaking my bones.

Whoever this fool is, does he know that I am neither Deepika Katrina nor Alia … I am the only one who refused to do article numbers, to refuse to make great hero movies (Khan / Kumar) who made whole Bullywoodiya gangs + women against me. I am a Rajput woman, I am not shaking my ass, I am breaking my bones. https://t.co/6mBxxfVL1e Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 19, 2021

Now, as it happens, Ranaut, at the start of her career, did a dance song in Rajjo where she is shaken. And Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker pointed out the same thing and called her out for taking a deplorable comment and making it worse. While sharing the link to the same, Bhasker also wrote, I loved your dancing in this item number in the film Rajjo .. you are a great performer and a great Kangana dancer .. looking forward to your next !.

I loved your dancing in this article number in the movie Rajjo .. you are a great performer and a great Kangana dancer .. looking forward to your next one! https://t.co/nebnYv3BH1 Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 22, 2021

And as expected, Ranaut tried to redeem himself by launching for a grade B salvo and pushing a logic that is laughable to say the least. Quoting an infamous post for peddling fake news, she wrote: Whenever I impose tough questions on listeners A, all B-listers come like sepoys, article numbers are basically a song that isn’t not consecutive to the plot of the movie, uses derogatory language for women, even when I played a nautch girl, I made sure it was not derogatory to women. She even went on to reveal how she dismissed Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Farah Khan songs, no less.

Whenever I impose hard questions on listeners A, all listers B come like sepoys, item numbers are basically a song that is not consecutive to the plot of the movie, use derogatory language for them women, even when I played a nautch girl, I made sure it wasn’t pejorative for women. https://t.co/7uGzwQxNUL Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 22, 2021

These B notes will not understand but I said no to the songs of Sanjay Bhansali and Farah Khan also, which made few A listeners during the night, I sacrificed a lot to be who I am today, to give up the Category B hyenas if these directors even offer you a passage you will crawl. https://t.co/NYc54vhXMs Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 22, 2021

I mean, by that logic, even Deepika Padukones Mohini in Beautiful Ho Gai Yaar song was a bar dancer who made sense in the movie. So was Katrina Kaifs struggling little star in Sheela ki jawaani. Why are we pointing fingers then? And don’t people get a second chance to correct mistakes? Who made Ranaut the judge?

Also, let me clarify this; before giving up his cynicism and his way of attacking others to be heard, I was an ardent Queen fan. I followed her diligently, admired her smart approach to things and praised her for dissuading manufacturers from plugging in cheap tandoori murgi songs to sell their movies. Having said that, I will not stand for women to tear down another woman in order to rise up. It is the loss of feminisms.

