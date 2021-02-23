Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday morning welcomed her second baby boy with Saif Ali Khan. The couple recently moved to a new apartment, a larger and more spacious one close to their previous one in Fortune Heights, Bandra. Saif Ali Khan had also informed about Kareena Kapoor Khan and the health of their babies and that they were doing perfectly well.

Kareena Kapoor Khan released from hospital after giving birth to baby boy

Shortly after the news broke, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s family, including Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan, were spotted visiting Breach Candy Hospital. According to the latest reports, Kareena Kapoor Khan was released from the hospital and headed to her new apartment in Bandra. The actress’ car was heavily guarded so no photos are available at this time.

Kareena and Saif had announced that their second baby would not be in the limelight.

