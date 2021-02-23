Bhagyashree regrets giving up on Bollywood dream, says ‘I didn’t show gratitude, I didn’t appreciate success’

Actor Bhagyashree, who gave up a career in Bollywood to focus on his family, has spoken about the major decision. Bhagyashree made a dream debut opposite Salman Khan in Maine Pyaar Kiya in 1989.

In an interview, she said that she discovered her love for the theater while doing Maine Pyaar Kiya. Looking back, she said, she took the opportunity “very lightly” and “didn’t make the most of it.”

She told The Indian Express, “Artists work really, really hard to get the kind of success that I got back then. I got it pretty easily, and very early in my life. just came. I feel I was not true to my God. because He gave it to me and I did not show gratitude for it, I did not appreciate the success that brought me been imposed. And now I see it as a learning experience. “

Bhagyashree said that even three decades after the film’s release, she was remembered. “I must have done something right,” she continued, vowing “to be more grateful for the opportunities that presented themselves to me on my second run.” She added: “I hope the audience likes me again, and this time I will always be so grateful. I would not have given up acting, if I had had the kind of learning I have today. ‘hui. “

The actor, who is set to return to play with the big budget Radhe Shyam, and the Kangana Ranaut Thalaivi vehicle, turned 52 on Tuesday.