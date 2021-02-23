Entertainment
Bollywood: Bidita Bag explains why ‘Fauji Calling’ will make you reflect on war, loss and soldiers’ families – News
Actress Bidita Bag, of Babumoshai bandookbaaz and The Sholay Girl celebrity, hopes her new movie Fauji call that delves into the heart of what it is to belong to a military family, touches viewers around the world.
While films based on war are common in Bollywood, Fauji call, which also stars Sharman Joshi and Ranjha Vikram Singh, judging by its trailer, seems like a delicate yet powerful take on the concept of war seen through the ever-attentive eyes of a soldier’s family members, including a young child.
In a recent Zoom interview with City hours, Bidita explained her role saying that the film was “a very emotional journey” for her. “I play a soldier’s wife. I represent, in fact, the wives of all soldiers, so it’s a responsibility to portray her in the right way, to convey the right message and emotion.
The 29-year-old actress recounted how, while the death of a soldier stays fresh on people’s minds for about a month or so, “everyone moves on” after that and what becomes of the family of the dead soul?
“Fauji call is the brainchild of director Aaryaan Saxena; he had this idea after Uri’s attack. Everyone was talking about the soldiers and their sacrifices, but no one was talking about their families. They have to live with this news that their family member, the “son of the ground”, is no more. “
Bidita says the intention behind this film is to start a conversation about the families of soldiers and the consequences of losing a loved one in war. “We have seen enough war films but no one is focusing on the soldier’s family. In fact, they are the real heroes. When we talk about soldiers, we are talking about how they protect the country, how they sacrifice their lives for the country. What about the sacrifices made by their families – mothers, fathers, wives? In fact, the woman is the “commander” of the house, the real soldier behind a soldier, right? She will have to take care of the family.
Treating PTSD
There’s a reference to post-traumatic stress disorder in the trailer, and with mental health issues increasingly coming into the limelight, Bidita thinks the movie is sort of making a difference. comment on stress? “Every time a soldier goes into battle, family members are constantly in fear of losing him. The stress builds up and at some point becomes a trauma – for the woman, for the children, and it is not easy to deal with. And a soldier’s family takes care of it almost every day. They live with this trauma every day. “
When a film deals with such a powerful subject, it is sometimes difficult to separate art and real life; Bidita reveals that she was anything but immune to the emotional aspects of the film and did her best to maintain a neutral stance, but was not always successful. “During the shoot, I was overwhelmed throughout. I asked my manager to guide me, because when you are so overwhelmed you cannot act! You are constantly crying or stepping into this zone – you are lost in these thoughts, in this sadness. So it becomes difficult to execute and maintain the right trade. If I have to cry – I have to cry at different intensities depending on the scene, that’s an actor’s job, and it’s not easy.
She yells at co-star Sharman Joshi, who received many compliments for the trailer, many referring to the 3 idiots star as an “underrated” actor. “Sharman is very accommodating and supportive. Once I remember he shot 20 long hours without complaining. We were shooting in extreme temperatures like 45 degrees, then 6-7 degrees… We had makeup vans but with the kind of places (in and around Dassam Falls, Ranchi) that we were shooting we used to keep vans at the base. “
The point of view of an independent actor
Like many other actors of her ilk, Bidita – a former model – reveals that she “still struggles” in the film industry even after a decade. When asked how she spent her time during the Covid lockdown in India, she joked that she was used to being out of work for long periods of time. “For independent players like us, the lockdown continues (laughs). From the day we joined the entertainment industry, we knew there would be an endless lockdown! We give so many auditions every day, we are rejected every day, we have no job for 6-7 long months. So it happens and I knew how to keep myself busy.
She attributed a change in mentality to the atmosphere of the pandemic. “This lockdown has taught us a lot. Financially, we may have been delayed by a good 15 years, but our maturity levels have increased by so many years!
In conclusion, what does she think of the way her career has unfolded? “It’s not bad. I think I didn’t get what I deserved and yet if I look back I made a place for myself. Directors and film producers know me. I’m still struggling. trying to make me a bigger name. Yet #gratitude! That sums it all up.
