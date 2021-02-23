A film based on the life of Robbie Williams is in the works.

The film, titled ‘Better Man’, will be directed by The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey.

According to Deadline, the film will follow Robbie’s rise to fame and delve into the demons he fought both on and off the stage.

Robbie’s hit songs like “Angels” and “Let Me Entertain You” will feature in the film, but it’s unclear how he’ll be portrayed onscreen yet.

Michael Gracey said: “As for how we portray Robbie in the movie, it’s top secret. I want to do this in a really original way. “

“I remember going to the movies when I was a kid and there were movies that blew me away and made me say while I was sitting there at the movies, ‘I had never seen that before ‘. I just want the audience to have that feeling.

“All I can say is that the approach is top secret, but the point is to generate that feeling that I just described,” he explained.

“It’s this fantastic story, and I want to represent it in its harsh reality until these moments of pure fantasy.”

“Unlike some people who are born to prodigies or geniuses in music and who follow the story of the world catching up with their brilliance, it’s not that story.

“Robbie is this Everyman, who just dreamed big and followed those dreams and they took him to an amazing place. For this reason, hers is an incredibly tellable story. He is not the best singer or dancer, and yet he has managed to sell 80 million records worldwide.

“You can relate to the guy who doesn’t consider himself to have extraordinary talent, although of course he does. What he had was the will, the vision and the confidence to say, I will pursue my dream, ”Gracey said.

“For us as an audience it’s a window to the world, what if we go out there and pursue this impossible dream that many of us have put aside.

“This whole storyline grew out of hours Robbie and I got together in this recording studio he has at home. We would just leave the mic on record and chat for hours. “

“Some sessions weren’t great and in the last five minutes he was saying something so honest and truthful, it blew me away. I would think if I wrote a screenplay I could never find a line as brilliant as this.

“When I was talking to him, the details of what was going on inside him when something completely different could have happened around him, not only is it unique, it’s an interesting way to come to a musical biopic,” he continued.

“It’s because he has such a unique way of talking about his life, and he’s been so open about it. If we can present it in an original way, that would reflect how original it is, but also how relatable it is.

“It’s not often that you can tell amazing fantastic stories that everyone can relate to. There’s a little bit of that in the superhero tale, like I’m a everyone and I find something out and get this amazing super power.

“It’s a fantasy we all subscribe to. It’s interesting when you can access it when it’s a rock star. “