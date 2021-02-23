“The Simpsons” Replaces The Actor Behind This Beloved Character

Now in its 32nd season, The simpsons has one of the longest legacies in television history. And, as time goes on and the animated comedy continues, the show counts with some problematic choices made in the past. News broke on February 22 that another iconic Simpsons character has been recast in the name of racial correctness. Read on to find out what to expect from this change and why The simpsons address the problem now. And for more shows that you can watch on its streaming homepage, here’s 13 shows you can watch on Disney + from start to finish this weekend.

Dr Hibbert will now be voiced by Kevin Michael Richardson.

As reported by Vulture, Dr Julius Hibbert, Springfield’s most laid-back medical professional, will be voiced by a different actor for the first time since his first appearance in the series, in 1990. Prolific voice performer Kevin michael richardson has voiced a number of minor characters on the show before, though he’s probably the most recognizable for playing Jerome and Cleveland Brown Jr. on Family guy. He will reprise the role of Dr Hibbert from Harry shearer, which is white, from the February 28 episode.

Shearer isn’t leaving the show entirely.

According to Vulture’s report, Shearer has given up on voicing Hibbert but will continue to speak to many Springfield residents, including Ned Flanders, Mr. Burns, Smithers, Principal Skinner, and more. Like many of his castmates, the 77-year-old actor has been a part of the show from the very beginning.

Animated shows including The simpsons were criticized for pitching white actors to non-white characters.

Dr Hibbert is not the first Simpsons character to be recast for racial accuracy. Alex Dsert has been replaced Hank azaria like the voice of Homer Carl’s boyfriend, who is Black. And Azaria won’t be voicing Indian convenience store owner Apu either. The simpsons has not yet announced who will take his place. (The actor retired from the voice of Apu on her own in response to an existing conversation that was further fueled by the 2017 documentary The problem with Apu, which examines the persistent stereotypes the character represents.)

The news of Dr Hibbert is therefore not unexpected, because the producers of the show issued a statement last summer, stating that no non-white characters would be played by white actors from that point on. Other animated shows, including Family guy and Big mouth, have also redesigned color characters for the same reason.

Shearer hasn’t seemed sure about the new policy in the past.

In response to the producers’ announcement, Shearer was asked about the show’s new directive in an interview with Radio Times (via Deadline) in August 2020. “People from all walks of life should be represented in the writing and production of business purposes so that they help decide what stories to tell and with what acquaintances,” he said. he declares.

But while he recognized the need for representation, Shearer didn’t seem to see the problem as one of the performer. “The actor’s job is to play someone he’s not,” he added. “This is the concert. This is the job description.”

Shearer was quick to point out that his opinion did not come from a cut in pay, saying, “We are not paid by voice.” He has yet to comment on the cession of the role of Dr Hibbert.

