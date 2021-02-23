Daily horoscope and birthdays for February 23, 2021

Tuesday 23 February 2021

Aries (March 21 to April 19): Today, you prefer to cocoon at home and relax in a familiar environment. Maybe a conversation with a female family member will be important.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Today talking to other people is important because you want to have a real conversation where something is actually said. (Not just trivial gossip.)

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Today, your emotions are linked to your feelings about money and shopping. In other words, you could be therapeutic shopping! Save your receipts.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): With the Moon in your sign today, you feel more emotional and excited about everything. It does not matter. The Moon is in your sign two days a month. Relax.

LEO (July 23 to August 22): Relations with partners and close friends are now favorable; nonetheless, you value your privacy today. You want time for yourself to be alone and contemplate your belly button.

VIRGIN (August 23 – September 22): You might be talking to a friend or acquaintance today and, in turn, this discussion affects your ideas about future goals. Do not hesitate to share your hopes and dreams for the future with someone, as they might help you.

LIBRA (September 23 to October 22): Personal questions regarding your privacy could be exposed in public today. People are talking about you. Be aware of this in case you need to control the damage.

SCORPIO (October 23 to November 21): Because you yearn for adventure and excitement today, do something different! Change your routine. Go somewhere you’ve never been. Learn something new!

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21): Today is a good day to stay on top of paperwork related to banking, taxes, debt or estates. Something requires your attention and concentration.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19): Go the extra mile to be accommodating and cooperative with others today. (That’s because when the Moon is across from your sign, that’s how it works.) It’s not a big deal.

AQUARIUS (January 20 to February 18): Because you are embarking on a new journey to reinvent yourself, take the time today to do something to better organize yourself. It will help you be on top!

PISCES (February 19 to March 20): It’s a fun and fun day! Enjoy fun activities with the kids, social entertainment and naughty flirtations. Sport will also keep your engines running!

Born today: You are a caring, sensitive and talented person in many ways. You are idealistic in your relationships. Lucky you! You have a fun year ahead! Expect increased popularity and warm friendships. Gratitude will be a theme as you will enjoy the daily joys and beauty around you. This year is the time of an important choice. Choose wisely.

Today’s birthdays

Fred Biletnikoff, member of the Professional and College Football Hall of Fame, is 78 years old. Author John Sandford is 77 years old. Country-rock musician Rusty Young is 75 years old. Actor Patricia Richardson is 70 years old. Former NFL player Ed Too Tall Jones is 70. Rock musician Brad Whitford (Aerosmith) singer Howard Jones is 66 years old. Rock musician Michael Wilton (Queensryche) is 59 years old. Country singer Dusty Drake is 57 years old. Actor Kristin Davis is 56 years old. Former tennis player Helena Sukova is 56 years old. Actor Marc Price is 53 years old. TV Personality / Businessman Daymond John (TV: Shark Tank) is 52 years old. Actor Niecy Nash is 51 years old. Rock musician Jeff Beres (Sister Hazel) is 50 years old. Country singer Steve Holy is 49 years old. Rock musician Lasse Johansson (The Cardigans) is 48 years old. Film and theater composer Robert Lopez is 46 years old. Actor Kelly Macdonald is 45 years old. The resident rapper (Calle 13) is 43 years old. Actor Josh Gad is 40 years old. Actor Emily Blunt is 38 years old. Actor Aziz Ansari is 38 years old. Actor Tye White (TV: Greenleaf) is 35. Dakota Fanning is 27 years old.