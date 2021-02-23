Thai-Sikh girl wins Bangkok Bollywood dream award

Tall, lissome Praveenar Singh became the first girl in the Indian community to win a major beauty title in the land of smiles, when she was recently selected as the first finalist in the Ms Universe-Thailand competition.

It was a rigorous competition of over 100 participants at the start, 30 in the final round, and the Sikh girl admitted she was thrilled to score over so many beautiful competitors.

But she admitted that she had worked hard for the contest for almost six months, with grueling fitness routines, parade sessions, and question-and-answer training programs.

What does she think is the most important quality needed in this highly competitive field? “Trust,” Praveenar said simply. She showed it off in abundance as she walked down the ramp, wearing a wide range of outfits, from bodycon evening dresses to sexy swimsuits.

Originally from Chiangmai in northern Thailand, Praveenar said she appreciates the provincial atmosphere of this small town. “Aside from the cool and wonderful weather, it is a small and intimate town. There is also a large Sikh community, and everyone makes their family there, ”she said.

Praveenar was educated in Chiangmai, then joined the prestigious Thammasat University in Bangkok, where she graduated with an arts degree with Russia as a major.

“I was fascinated by the number of Russian tourists in Chiangmai and thought it would be fun to be a tour guide and show them around my lovely hometown!” She said that she also liked Russian books and culture, and that’s why she chose the course.

After winning the recent beauty pageant, it looks like modeling is the future career of this pretty girl, who has already been to numerous fashion shows, both in Bangkok and Mumbai.

“Girls in India are so confident, smart, successful – they really inspire me. This is why India has produced so many beauty queens! “

One of her best vacations to India, she says, was when she visited Delhi, Shimla, Jaipur, Agra and the Punjab (where her mother was born) last year.

“It reminded me of who I am, and I’m waiting to go back, after the Covid crisis,” she said.

Praveenar trains regularly and enjoys sports, especially basketball and also Thai boxing (“for muscle and strength”).

She was proud to have won the “Miss Perfect Skin Award” at the Ms Universe competition, saying that a combination of healthy eating, exercise and sleep helped.

The winner of the model and beauty contest confessed that she gets the best of both worlds in Thailand.

“It really is a land of smiles. But what I love most is that a lot of Indian culture is spread here. They celebrate many Indian festivals here. In fact, recently I was a special guest at a big Diwali event in Bangkok’s most sophisticated mall – Icon Siam. “

Praveenar also likes that there are many Indian temples and gurdwaras here, where she primarily interacts with her community.

She confessed that Indian food was her favorite, especially the palak paneer.

This is why she often enjoys visiting India, tasting the best of Indian cuisine, as well as the best of shopping, not to mention music and movies.

Praveenar is a big Bollywood fan and has many favorite Bollywood movies (Three Idiots, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham). Amitabh Bachchan is his favorite actor of all time.

She confessed: “Like most beauty pageant winners, I also dream of Bollywood.” Having previously worked as a model in Mumbai for three months, she said she received “offers” after winning the beauty pageant in Bangkok.

“I can’t give more details, but I hope the Covid-19 pandemic ends soon, so that I can move forward and work in India.

Lekha Shankar is an Indian journalist based in Bangkok

