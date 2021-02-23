Former Sonic the Hedgehog voice actor wanted to quit his role





Roger Craig Smith opens up about the decision to quit his longtime role as Sonic the Hedgehog and says it “ was the right thing to do. ”

Many fans of Sega’s long run Sonic the hedgehogThe franchise was sad to learn last month that Roger Craig Smith would not be returning to Voice Sonic in future video game episodes. The voice actor has been part of the franchise since 2010, even bringing Sonic to life in Super Smash Bros. and disney Wreck-It Ralph. Smith has been gracious about her exit, thanking fans for their support and recently confirmed that it was her decision to quit. A studio may choose to recast a character’s voice for a number of reasons. Sometimes the voice actor does something unsavory and gets fired, or other times the demands of the job change. TC Carson did not reprise his role as Kratos in God of the war (2018) because director Cory Barlog wanted the voiceover and motion capture to be provided by the same person, for example. This was also not the case for Smith, who said it seemed like the right time to go. RELATED: Former Sonic the Hedgehog Voice Actor Thanks Fans for Support In an interview on the Voices From Krypton (VFK) podcast published on February 17, Smith explained how “amazing” it was to see surprised fans and non-industry experts speculating on his dismissal, as there is apparently a perception that the voice actors don’t ‘just leave – something he said comes up “all the time.” In the event of his departure fromSonic the hedgehogSmith said he was proud of what he had done and just felt like he didn’t want to keep doing it. “Some people would be like, ‘why?’ and it’s like, “that doesn’t have to make sense to you.” He [makes] absolutely common sense to me and it was the right thing to do, and I’m glad I did it, ”Smith said. Along with Smith leaving the franchise, voice actor Amy Rose Cindy Robinson also announced her departure. Some vocal talent is sticking with the show, including Dr. Eggman’s Mike Pollock, but it’s currently unclear who will take on the titular role for the next one. Sonic the hedgehog video game and beyond. The iconic main character will still be played by Ben Schwartz in the next film Sonic the hedgehog 2, a follow-up to Paramount Pictures’ 2020 hit. Schwartz was not approached to play the Sonic video game, he said in an interview with ComicBook earlier this month. Sonic the hedgehog will no doubt continue to pump new entries despite its casting changes, similar to franchises like Dr Who and James bond, so fans just have to wait and see who gets hired next. MORE: Sonic the Hedgehog Games to Keep Dr. Eggman’s Voice Actor Source: VFK (via Sonic Stadium) The best deals on the PlayStation Store Big Sale Japan









