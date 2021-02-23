



I attended a shoot, meaning I opened my laptop and logged into two separate production sites: one with a view of the set where Sacha Baron Cohen arrived ready to put on his blanket-worthy tuxedo; one with a view of the virtual monitor where we captured him dancing with an umbrella (later recreated as a cane). Turns out, it’s possible to channel the floating serendipity of a magical seven-time-zone photoshoot if you have the right participants in front and behind the camera. We couldn’t have asked for a more talented and transcendent cast of character than our cover stars this year, and we are so grateful to them for coming to the Shoulder Journey of the Imaginary Rocks and fighting alongside us. imaginary bears and soar into the atmosphere on gargoyles and chandeliers. And we raise a glass to Maurizio and Pierpaolo, whose wit and humor have carried us forward, and who at every step and in every way have responded to our challenges with resounding Yes. This is what this year has been for so many of us who have pulled off what we never would have attempted and could not have imagined. The same was true for our cover stars, as their work won them new audiences on new platforms, reached new creative heights, plunged into new emotional depths, and brought catharsis, humor and gratification. From Sacha to Zendaya to Charlize Theron and Michaela Coel, they have helped push the boundaries of what entertainment can be and the stories it can convey, whether in a theater, on television or elsewhere. This issue exists to celebrate Hollywood and measure its evolution, and on both fronts we’ve found plenty to say about, from chief critic Richard Lawsons on the cover of what Spike Lee calls this fucked up year (fact check: true) à Joy The rich press delves into the pioneering women directors of the 1970s, whose legacy is more relevant than ever. Anthony Breznican talks to Zack Snyder about the untold story of his Justice League, and Alex French and Dan Adler unravel the Hillsong scandals. A portfolio of rising directors presents the new new wave of cinemas. And Steve McQueen and Jenny Lumet each offer their vision of this creative moment.

