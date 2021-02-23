Telugu podcasts to Bollywood remixes: the most popular genres streamed on Spotify India





On the occasion of its second anniversary, Spotify India has released data on India’s favorite genres, playlists and more, with new features they are planning to launch.

The Spotify audio streaming platform celebrates two years of its launch in India on Tuesday. On this occasion, said Amarjit Singh Batra, Managing Director of Spotify India, India is a large and diverse market. India is a large and diverse market, and the love for audio runs deep. Over the course of two years, we’ve gained insight into how our listeners consume music and podcasts here, and we’ve built on those learnings to build a deep relationship with listeners, creators, and brands. Data released by Spotify last year shows that playlists such as Latest Tamil, Latest Telugu, Bollywood Dance Music, Top Hits Hindi have grown the most year by year. The Indie India playlist has also seen exponential growth of 90% year over year. More than 20 Indian artists, from Antariksh to Sarathy Korwar were on international playlists. In a similar vein, Desi Pop was a popular genre among international audiences, along with Indian EDM and independent Indian artists. The data also shows that for young Indians aged 17 and under, international pop was a favorite genre. Dynamite, an album by popular Korean pop group BTS, was also a hit with Indian youth. Interestingly, the international pop music of the 55+ age group also showed a fondness for international pop (particularly the hit song Blinding Lights by The Weeknd), as well as remixed versions of old Bollywood songs like O Saki Saki. Interestingly, about half of the music played in states like Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra was in foreign languages ​​like French, Turkish, and Japanese. When it comes to podcasts, public speaker Jay Shettys On Purpose with Jay Shetty is a favorite across the generations, according to Spotify. Another favorite podcast of Indians aged 18-29 is Maha Bharath with Dhruv Rathee. The Telugu podcast PURIJAGANNADH, powered by Anchor, was also widely broadcast by Indians over the age of 55. On the occasion of Spotifys’ second anniversary in India, the company announced that it is working to launch its services in 12 Indian languages ​​- Hindi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu and Bengali. It will also expand its Sound Up initiative in India, which aims to help under-represented podcasters.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos