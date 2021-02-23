Opinion | The Lies Hollywood is about little girls

I spent my 13th birthday locked in a hotel room in Toronto.

It was July 2000, and I was on a press tour to promote the movie Thomas and the Magic Railroad. I was promised a day off for my birthday, but when I arrived from Los Angeles the night before I found out I was going to talk to reporters. all day. Working on my birthday was nothing new to me.I had celebrated my eighth birthday on the set of Matilda and my ninth set of A Simple Wish but it was still disappointing. Other than a nanny, I was alone.

The next morning I got up, groggy from the jet lag, and put on my best Forever 21 outfit. Two press coordinators arrived before I started my interview: Did I want the air to be off or a soda? I said I was fine, I didn’t want to have a reputation for complaining. But when the reporter asked me how I felt, I made one of the biggest mistakes of my life. I told him the truth.

I don’t know why I opened up to her. But I never managed to hide my feelings. (Acting, to me, is very different from lying.) And she seemed to really care.

The next day, the leading Canadian newspaper put me on the front page of its entertainment section. The article began, the interview hasn’t even started with Child Star Mara Wilson, and she’s complaining to her staff.