Piers Morgan loses him as Matt Hancock says his team should be thanked for handling the pandemic





Piers Morgan absolutely lost him on Good Morning Britain today after Matt Hancock said his team should be thanked for their handling of the pandemic. The Health Secretary appeared on ITV’s daytime show and the conversation quickly turned into a court ruling that found Mr Hancock had acted illegally when his department failed to reveal details of the contracts on time during the coronavirus crisis. GMB hosts Piers and Susanne Reid also lobbied Mr Hancock over the ongoing debate that the UK suffered from a nationwide shortage of PPE during the first wave of the pandemic. A furious pillar smoked – which you can watch in the video above – after Mr Hancock insisted there was no shortage nationwide and his team should be thanked for their handling of the pandemic and the distribution of PPE. “There were shortages locally, but there was no national shortage due to the work of my team and I support them 100%,” Hancock said. The Health Secretary then sighed as Susanna stepped in to challenge him on the issue, to which an annoyed Piers asked, “Why are you looking so exasperated?”

An irritated Mr. Hancock replied, “I seem exasperated for two Piers reasons, one because I think we should be on this program thanking my team, they work so hard.” “Really?” said an annoyed Piers. “Let’s just analyze this, us,” Piers hissed as Mr. Hancock struggled to continue his answer. “I’m sorry, if you want to play this game with us, you and your team have presided over a dismal management of this pandemic which has led to us having the highest death toll in Europe. 130,000 dead. “So I’m sorry if my first thought when you come to the Secretary of Health is not to thank you and your team for your brilliant handling of the pandemic, because I don’t think 130,000 deaths show you. handled it well. “I’m sorry I didn’t thank you and applaud you.” The two then continued to fight over the PPE shortage debate as the two struggled to dominate the speech. Good Morning Britain was quick to identify Piers’ furious outburst and took to Twitter to comment on the fiery interview. “Matt Hancock luckily receives a collage from Piers Morgan on #gmb for not apologizing for breaking the law, ”@davemacladd wrote. “Matt Hancock is completely destroyed by Piers Morgan on #goodmorningbritain. Even Keir Starmer will feel safe calling for his resignation after this #GMB@ScrlNShare added. “The arrogant Matt Hancock asks Piers Morgan to thank him and his PPE purchasing team. Not the nurses who were forced to work in garbage bags. Matt Hancock has to go #GMB, “@JaneAitchison angry. “You must like Piers Morgan making Matt Hancock squirm on a Tuesday morning. #GMB”@Kieran_kirby said. “To be fair to Matt Hancock, he throws punches at Piers Morgan #GMB», Admitted @paulottey. Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6 a.m. on ITV.







