Gal Gadot was ‘set to give up acting’ before Wonder Woman cast, see her ‘nostalgic’ post

Actor Gal Gadot shared a photo of herself, taken when she was considering quitting acting. The actor was quickly picked for the role of Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe, which changed his fortunes.

On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of a camera test done for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The photo was taken by director Zack Snyder and first appeared in a profile posted by Vanity Fair on Monday.

She wrote in her caption: “This photo was taken by Zack Snyder the day I did the camera test for Batman vs Superman with Ben. I came to Los Angeles for 30 hours while shooting a movie. in Tel Aviv. But I wanted the role of Wonder Woman so much that it was worth the trip. I will always be grateful to Zack for choosing me and believing that I could bring Diana to life. I had none idea of ​​what the future would hold when this photo was taken – seeing it makes me very nostalgic. It’s also proof that everything happens for a reason. I was about to give up playing… and then it arrived. “

The Israeli actor’s most prominent films before Wonder Woman were the Fast & Furious films, in which she played Giselle. She has played Wonder Woman in three films and will soon be seen in the four-hour streaming version of Justice League’s Snyder, slated for March 18.

Along with director Patty Jenkins, she will also appear in a third Wonder Woman film, and the duo will collaborate on a biopic of Cleopatra which she said was “ very excited. ”