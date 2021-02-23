Entertainment
Bobby Lashley set to win WWE title, Rhea Ripley arrives, more raw fallout | Launderer report
Credit: WWE.com
After Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, the February 22nd edition of WWE Raw had to follow a chaotic end that saw the crowning of a new WWE Champion.
The Miz had to pay the bagpiper this week when Bobby Lashley and MVP made it clear that The All Mighty owed the first title shot. WWE official Adam Pearce agreed and the match was scheduled for next week. Braun Strowman tried to get involved, but he was no match for a motivated Lashley.
Rhea Ripley may be the only woman who can save the struggling Raw Women’s Division. A video package for The Nightmare was shown promising its arrival on the red mark in the near term.
Raw has long struggled to build Retribution thanks to shoddy bookings and wasted potential, and Monday’s show sold the start of the end for this clumsy team. Mustafa Ali berated his group for their loss and he seems ready to leave them behind.
Asuka must be sensing a case of déjà vu as she begins another rivalry on The Road to WrestleMania with Charlotte Flair. The Queen has cost the Empress of tomorrow a match with a big misplaced boot, and it looks like their feud is starting to open up.
Monday’s Raw continued its trend towards the future and the biggest stage of all. WrestleMania 37 needed times like this, although some reservations left a lot to be desired.
The Miz tried to celebrate his shocking WWE Championship win, but The Hurt Business called.
MVP demanded a title for Bobby Lashley, who had attacked Drew McIntyre after his successful belt defense inside the Elimination Chamber on Sunday before Miz cashed his Money in the Bank contract on the exhausted Scotsman and beaten.
Braun Strowman stepped into the conversation on Monday, but The All Mighty defeated The Monster Among Men in the main event to earn their one-on-one shot at The A-Lister next week.
It’s still unclear who will be in the title image at WrestleMania 37 April 10-11, but one thing’s for sure: The All Mighty has the indoor track. After losing his United States belt to Riddle on Sunday, he immediately rebounded by winning the WWE Champion a chance in a dominant fashion.
The reservation makes perfect sense at this point for Lashley. After a year of dominant performances, he receives a push that makes him look unstoppable. Who could match The All Mighty when everyone else failed him? Even Drew McIntyre could only beat Lashley with the help of a distraction from Lana.
Next week, Lashley will fight Miz, and the two have opposite momentum. The WWE Champion barely holds his gold, and the only way to survive against the challenger is to use every trick in his playbook.
It wouldn’t be shocking if The A-Lister was held up by being disqualified or scored next week, but that only delays the inevitable.
Lashley must be WWE Champion. He’s ready for now.
It’s official: Rhea Ripley has arrived on Raw.
The Australian is one of the best in the business and she will soon have the chance to add life to a desperately needed Raw women’s division.
The division is the least developed and least organized of all the brands in WWE. Despite talents such as Asuka and Charlotte Flair, the company has not been able to make it work. Ripley could well be a major piece in a division that only has a few wrestlers.
Asuka has rarely defended her Raw Women’s Championship since picking it up from Sasha Banks at SummerSlam in August. After Lacey Evans was removed from the title photo with her surprise pregnancy announcement last week, The Empress of Tomorrow missed another title defense during a PPV.
Ripley vs Asuka is a cash game that awaits, but it’s not the only big contest WWE can pull off the hat here. The Nightmare still owes a rematch with Flair after they met WrestleMania 36 for the NXT Women’s Title, while Shayna Baszler owes Ripley her own second shot.
The Australian has never faced Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Nia Jax and so many others who could benefit from the chance to work with her. She adds opportunities for many because any game she’s in will attract attention.
The New Day drove Retribution crazy again as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods beat T-Bar and Mace. Afterwards, group leader Mustafa Ali told them he was done with all their regular defeats.
This isn’t the first time Ali has criticized faction members for losing, but it felt more like an end. He didn’t take advantage of this group in any meaningful way, which is ridiculous considering the level of talent involved.
At the Elimination Chamber, Ali let Kingston get another photo in the Chamber without saying a word. Meanwhile, he got pinned down in a Fatal 4-Way to win the United States title.
Ali is talented enough to be the head of a big team, but Retribution has never been reserved as a big team. They’ve lost almost every feud they’ve been in. They couldn’t even win Monday’s fight with two men.
At the very least, it could have led to Ali against Kingston over time, but it never happened. It’s a shame that so much talent in a team hasn’t even been able to achieve a positive win-loss record.
After missing Sunday’s elimination chamber, Asuka teamed up with Charlotte Flair against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.
After an accidental big boot from The Queen in The Empress of Tomorrow, however, The Irresistible Force nabbed the Raw Women’s Champion.
Tension builds between Asuka and Charlotte, which can only mean one thing: we’ll have Asuka against Charlotte again at WrestleMania. While this may be a chance to give the Empress back her victory, it still shows the lack of depth on Raw.
This story was the only one WWE could come up with for WrestleMania 37 after so long to build up a potential feud. Asuka’s race was defined by these repeated matches. She continued to lose to Becky Lynch until The Man walked away due to her pregnancy, leaving the Empress with the gold but no real challengers.
She spent months dealing with Bayley and Sasha Banks, who were both stars of SmackDown. After that, she had brief feuds with Zelina Vega, Jax and Baszler which ultimately came to nothing. Now the Empress is back to her most recognizable rival.
The game should be good and the story should work. However, this second WrestleMania clash between Asuka and Flair is much less likely to grab everyone’s attention than their meeting at The Show of Shows three years ago.
WWE should have considered all options for a fresher opponent.
