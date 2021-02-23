Bobby Lashley set to win WWE title, Rhea Ripley arrives, more raw fallout | Launderer report

0 out of 4

Credit: WWE.com

After Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, the February 22nd edition of WWE Raw had to follow a chaotic end that saw the crowning of a new WWE Champion.

The Miz had to pay the bagpiper this week when Bobby Lashley and MVP made it clear that The All Mighty owed the first title shot. WWE official Adam Pearce agreed and the match was scheduled for next week. Braun Strowman tried to get involved, but he was no match for a motivated Lashley.

Rhea Ripley may be the only woman who can save the struggling Raw Women’s Division. A video package for The Nightmare was shown promising its arrival on the red mark in the near term.

Raw has long struggled to build Retribution thanks to shoddy bookings and wasted potential, and Monday’s show sold the start of the end for this clumsy team. Mustafa Ali berated his group for their loss and he seems ready to leave them behind.

Asuka must be sensing a case of déjà vu as she begins another rivalry on The Road to WrestleMania with Charlotte Flair. The Queen has cost the Empress of tomorrow a match with a big misplaced boot, and it looks like their feud is starting to open up.

Monday’s Raw continued its trend towards the future and the biggest stage of all. WrestleMania 37 needed times like this, although some reservations left a lot to be desired.