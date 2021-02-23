Entertainment
7 Bollywood movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube with the highest rating from Rotten Tomatoes
Bollywood has produced a number of gold titles over the years. The ones that stay with you, that make you reflect on life and change your perspective on life too. These Bollywood movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube have managed to strike the right balance between commercial and critical success and that’s what sets them apart from the barrage of new Bollywood movies. Hence, they also have healthy notes of rotten tomatoes to show off for their excellence.
7 Bollywood Movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube
1. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara – NEtflix
As the name suggests, this multi-star is all about living your life to the fullest and having no regrets. Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol play their roles to the best of their ability while Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin support the main cast very well. It’s an airy watch that will put a smile on your face every now and then and is certainly a perfect flick for almost any mood. And, if you haven’t had a cover in a long time, take that as a sign.
2. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – Netflix
If the first part raised one of the biggest mysteries of Indian cinema Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali? Baahubali: the conclusion delivered all the necessary answers and more. With its 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating, it is also the second highest grossing Indian film of all time, grossing Rs 1,800 crore at the box office. It was also a series that put Prabhas on the path to stardom. The actor is now working on a few Bollywood films as well.
3. Theseus Ship – YouTube
If there is one movie I would personally recommend from this list, it’s Theseus ship. In case you haven’t heard of it yet, now you have the chance to watch and appreciate this masterpiece. The independent drama is directed by Anand Gandhi and won the national award in 2014. It opened at the Toronto International Film Festival and has also won several awards at international film festivals. Although the movie is for rental, you can watch it for free on the YT Kunal Kamras channel.
4. 3 Idiots – Amazon Prime Video
One of the most popular Bollywood movies of all time, 3 idiots is the quintessence of the meeting between commercial and critical success. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 idiots it is nostalgia and self-discovery sewn together in the most heartwarming way. Two men travel to Ladakh to reunite with their friend who played an important role in their college life but has since lost contact. Along the way, they remember all the crazy times they’ve had, which makes for a really well-woven tale of friendship.
5. The Lunchbox – Amazon Prime Video
A heartwarming tale of love that erupted due to a lunchbox confusion, the movie is subtlety at its best. Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui excel in their roles, but it’s the late actor who single-handedly steals the show. His presence throughout the film keeps you hooked and is a film everyone has to watch at least once. Both for Irrfan Khan and for cinematic excellence. It’s easily one of the best Bollywood movies on Netflix.
6. Gangs of Wasseypur – Amazon Prime Video
This masterpiece by Anurag Kashyap, one of the many aces the Bollywood director has delivered, tops many lists. Wasseypur Gangs is as raw as it gets and has also redefined the stereotypes of Indian cinema to a great extent. Manoj Bajpayee is playing the lead role in Part 1 (of the two-part movie series) and it’s safe to say he nailed the role.
7. Lagaan – Netflix
Ashutosh Gowariker struck absolute gold with his magnum opus, Lagaan: Once upon a time in India. One of the most iconic films in Indian cinema, it takes you to the small town of Champaner under the British raj. However, their rule was overthrown with a landslide victory in a cricket match between the Villagers and the British. The film won 8 awards including Best Film, Best Actor and Best Director.
With: Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Boman Irani
Release Date: December 25, 2009
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
With: Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadda, Huma Qureshi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Three classmates get together to celebrate their bachelor party in Spain. After a few early conflicts, the trio indulged in three adventure sports, while meeting some interesting people along the way. Throughout their journey, they reflect on a deeply rooted problem in their life and try to find solutions to it.
Why You Should Watch It: Aside from the many lessons this movie will teach you about life, the most important thing would be that your most loyal friends will always tell you the truth and support you.
With: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin
With: Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur
Release Date: September 20, 2013
Platform: Netflix
