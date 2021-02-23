Nora Fatehi says she wants to ‘make history in Bollywood’ in ‘real, unfiltered’ interview





Canadian dancer, actress and model Nora Fatehir recently used her Instagram handle to share a clip from her upcoming interview with ABtalks. In the clip, Nora can be seen talking with interviewer and YouTuber Anas Bukhash about various topics in her personal life. The interview felt personal and real as the actress mentioned how she wanted to make history in Bollywood. Nora also spoke about how she “often struggles with men” and how she couldn’t take criticism at some point. Anas even asked the actress if she had ever been in love with which the actress seemed to keep silent. At one point during the interview, Nora could also be seen getting emotional. She shared the short clip with the caption, “Real, raw and unfiltered like never before .. full interview at 10:30 pm today on @abtalksyoutube channel! Don’t miss it. [sic] Take a look at Nora Fatehi’s Instagram post below. Also read: ‘Injury, bruising, worth it’: Nora Fatehi after winning Dadasaheb Phalke award Fans react to Nora Fatehi’s video Nora Fatehi’s videos often elicit many responses from her vast fan base on Instagram. YouTuber Anas Bukhash also responded to the post with a charming comment praising Nora’s candor in the interview to which Nora also responded with a sweet thank you message. Many Nora fans also responded to the video, expressing how eagerly they looked forward to the actress’ next interview. Some of her fans have expressed their excitement at knowing their beloved icon. Take a look at some of the strong reactions Nora Fatehi’s video received below. Also Read: Nora Fatehi Posts BTS Photo From ‘Chhore Denge’ Sets, Says ‘Passionate Woman Is Worth Chaos’ Nora Fatehi on the job front Nora Fatehi is an acclaimed dancer and has appeared in a number of songs in films. Nora Fatehi films in which she performed a dance number includeMister X, Rocky Beau, Satyameva Jayate, Stree, Marjaavaan and much more. Nora Fatehi’s films are in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil. Also Read: Nora Fatehi Wishes Dilbar’s Arab Composer Ashraf Aarab On His Birthday; See the pictures Nora was last seen in the movie3d street dancer, in which she starred alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, and also played an acting role in the film. The actress and dancer is set to appear in another acting role in the upcoming film,Bhuj: the pride of India which is still in its filming phase. Nora will also appear in a special appearance in the upcoming film.Satyameva Jayate 2. Her appearance will likely be a dance number, as she played one in the previous movie.Satyameva Jayate as well as. Also read: Netizens Troll Nora Fatehi for wanting to marry Taimur; The actor calls it ‘hilarious’ Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Tune in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.







