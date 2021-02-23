Entertainment
Namaste Wahala director Hamisha Daryani Ahuja- Cinema express
Hamisha Daryani Ahuja has donned many hats over the years – that of an entrepreneur, a motivational speaker, an author … But ten years ago, when she launched her restaurant Bistro 7 in Nigeria, she Could have dreamed that she would end up making a Bollywood- Nollywood movie style? Usually filmmakers say no, but the dreamer that Hamisha has always been, she says yes. And now that dream project is streaming on Netflix.
Excerpts from a conversation …
Tell us how you became a filmmaker.
I have been an entrepreneur all my life. We came to Nigeria and started a business here. After seven years of running my restaurant, Bistro 7, I decided it was time to do something new. I’m also a motivational speaker and talked about “Dreaming Big” some time ago. When you talk about such topics, you start to embody them. So I decided to sell my stake in the restaurant and with the extra time I had I decided it was time to pursue the big dream: making movies.
What was the inspiration behind making a cross-cultural film like Namaste Wahala?
Like many Nigerians, I am a big fan of Bollywood. In fact, Nollywood (Nigerian film industry) took a lot of inspiration from Bollywood. So, I thought it would be interesting to make a film that is relevant to Nigerians but that the global audience can also recognize. Namaste Wahala is like a Bollywood movie from the 90s. It’s a Nollywood movie, but what really makes it Bollywood is that there is a lot of dancing around the trees, Indian music and so on.
How fun was the shoot, given the two cultures coming together?
Very. People from Bollywood were coming to Nigeria for the first time and it was also the first movie they made in English. It was a first for a lot of people – it was the first movie for me, my DOP… It was Ruslaan Mumtaz’s first English movie… That excitement rubbed off on all of us on set.
Being a big fan of 90s Bollywood, does it seem to you that there is a shortage of romcoms in general?
Oh, 100%! I miss the cheesy movies I grew up on. I love modern Bollywood, but I miss the old-fashioned romance, like in Kal Ho Na Ho. Namaste Wahala seeks to resolve this problem. I think we need more wellness films.
If you had to remake an old Bollywood movie, what would you choose?
My most favorite movie is Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, followed by Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. I guess, a movie that contains Shah Rukh Khan. When you watch a movie ten years later, you still feel what you did when you originally saw it. I would like to create this with the remake.
What challenges have you encountered, Namaste Wahala being your first movie?
Now that I’ve made the film, I feel like I’ve graduated from film school. You only learn by doing. A bigger challenge was that I was also producing the film. The experiences of running my businesses helped me, but there was always an internal conflict between director and producer in me. In the future, I may only take on one role.
What’s the next step for you?
With this film, I see the potential of so many people. I started my production company, Forever 7 Entertainment, and we’re going to handle TV shows, reality TV, more movies…
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]